QUEBECOR FUND ANNOUNCES FUNDING FOR PRODUCERS AND DISTRIBUTORS UNDER ITS FILM PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE AND EXPORT SUPPORT PROGRAMS

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced funding for three projects under its Film Production Assistance Program and for one business model under its Export Assistance Program (EXAP).

In the 32nd round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 19, 2026, a total of $578,200 has been awarded to three projects produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: Productions Avenida inc., Christal Films Productions inc., K.O. 24 inc., Amalga Créations Médias inc., Les films du Lac inc., Cinémaginaire inc., Les Films Opale inc., Immina Films and TVA Films.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 123 projects a total of more than $21 million, including more than $20 million for 109 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Through the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) support export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non‑Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 32nd round, Quebecor Fund and the CMF are each investing $150,000, for a total of $300,000, in the business model of Entourage Production TV inc. Since its inception in March 2014, Quebecor Fund has invested more than $14.2 million in 72 export business models with 40 partner companies. Since 2017, the CMF has partnered with Quebecor Fund and invested more than $6.5 million for a combined total of more than $20.7 million.

RECIPIENTS:

C'est moi le meilleur

Producers: Productions Avenida inc., Christal Films Productions inc. and K.O. 24 inc.

Distributor: Les Films Opale inc.

From director Éric Tessier and writer Camille Trudel comes C'est moi le meilleur, the story of Maxime, a young soccer prodigy who finds himself surrounded by equally talented players for the first time. Now he is forced to confront a searing question: if he isn't the best, who is he?

Tremblay‑Brassard

Producers: Amalga Créations Médias inc and Les Films du lac inc.

Distributor: Immina Films

In 1966, two young men in their twenties, Michel Tremblay and André Brassard, set out to stage Les Belles‑Sœurs, but the theatre world isn't ready for them. Equal parts history and comedy, the film chronicles their struggle to put an unflinching, authentic vision of Québec on stage.

Santa Claude

Producer: Cinémaginaire inc.

Distributor: TVA Films

Claude Noël, a ruthless and cynical lawyer, sees his life turned upside down when a public altercation goes viral. Sentenced by a judge to perform community service as Santa Claus at a shopping mall, he discovers a world where the magic of Christmas might actually be real.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides nearly $4.5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non‑profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high‑quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $150.5 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, January 19, 2027, unless otherwise stated in a special notice posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at https://www.fondsquebecor.ca/.

About the Canada Media Fund

Supported by the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors, the Canada Media Fund (CMF) is a not-for-profit organization that invests in Canadian creators and companies to tell stories that reflect and connect us all. We fund audiovisual and interactive digital media content--across all platforms--that builds a stronger cultural identity at home and on the world stage. The CMF puts stories front and centre, opening pathways to domestic and global markets and promoting a screen-based sector that is more resilient, more inclusive, and fuelled for growth. Visit the website to learn more about.

SOURCE Quebecor Fund

Source: Serge Thibaudeau, CEO, Quebecor Fund, [email protected]; Maxime Ruel, Senior Manager, Communications, Canada Media Fund, mruel@cmf‑fmc.ca