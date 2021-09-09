Quebec-based platform is ultimate new venue to buy and sell used vehicles across the province

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - QUEBECOR EXPERTISE | MEDIA, in partnership with the Corporation des concessionnaires d'automobiles du Québec (CCAQ), is launching Otogo, a brand-new platform to buy and sell used vehicles across Quebec. Replacing the website Occasion en or, Otogo is designed to provide car buyers with a simple and intuitive experience, with access to the largest inventory of certified used vehicles in Quebec.

"Otogo is a 100% Quebec-based company that leverages our advertising, data and client-experience expertise. Powered by quality inventory and the CCAQ's solid reputation, we've developed a fluid and user-friendly platform to meet the expectations of Quebec consumers," explains Patrick Jutras, Senior Vice President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer for Quebecor and TVA Group.

"We're delighted to team up with Quebecor to offer consumers the ultimate used-car buying and selling ecosystem in Quebec, based on a secure purchasing process that boasts the largest inventory of quality used vehicles on the market. From finding a hidden treasure, to making a final decision, to having direct contact with dealers across the province, Otogo makes it possible to acquire quality products backed by the industry's highest certifications," adds Robert Poëti, President and CEO of the CCAQ.

"The pandemic has had a considerable impact on consumer habits and lifestyles in Quebec, which is why we're eager to offer a destination that adapts to new realities by offering a unique automobile buying and selling experience," concludes Miguel Parreira Pinto, General Manager of Otogo and Senior Auto Expertise Manager at Quebecor Expertise | Media.

Otogo's unique features include:

Notices sent when a vehicle identified as a "favourite" is sold, drops in price, or receives multiple visits

Content delivered based on consumer purchase intentions

Access to Guide de l'auto evaluations on every vehicle's detailed chart

evaluations on every vehicle's detailed chart Opportunity to contact CCAQ member dealers via a trustworthy online platform

To learn more about the new Otogo website, visit www.otogo.ca. For more information about QUEBECOR EXPERTISE | MEDIA, visit quebecorexpertisemedia.com.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

About the Corporation des concessionnaires d'automobiles du Québec

The Corporation des concessionnaires d'automobiles du Québec (CCAQ) is a non-profit organization that brings together 890 Quebec dealers who hold a manufacturer's franchise for the sale of new vehicles (light vehicles and heavy trucks). Representing 98% of Quebec dealers, the CCAQ pursues its mission to defend its members' rights and promote their interests, in addition to addressing customer service, public security and consumer needs issues.

SOURCE Corporation des concessionnaires d’automobiles du Québec

For further information: Étienne Labelle-Dion, Brand Marketing Manager -- Automobile Expertise, [email protected], T: 514 572-5570