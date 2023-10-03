Quebecers invited to explore careers in skilled trades through interactive exhibits in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada needs more skilled trades workers. Demographic shifts and high retirement rates are fuelling demand and an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more Canadians for rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, highlighted an upcoming interactive exhibit to be held in Montréal, Quebec, from October 4 to 5 at the Job and Continuing Education Fair (at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal) and from October 12 to 13, at the National Job Fair (at the Olympic Stadium).

Developed by the Government of Canada, this exhibit will help raise awareness of the value of a career in the skilled trades. This is part of a national tour across Canada, which includes stops in Fredericton, Saint John, Toronto and Vancouver later this fall.

This new interactive and dynamic exhibit provides an experience where individuals can learn about different skilled trades careers, find in-demand trades in their province or territory and discover the steps it takes to become a skilled trades worker. This exhibit focuses on creating an in-person and immersive experience and directs participants to Canada.ca/skilled-trades—a repository of information about what the skilled trades are, how to get started, and which trades are the most in demand.

The Government of Canada collaborates with Skills Canada to promote the skilled trades. Skills Canada's strong presence across the country and work promoting careers in the skilled trades will boost regional representation at these events, giving participants access to local information about the possibilities of the skilled trades.

In Quebec, the construction industry makes up 38% of employment in Red Seal trade-related occupations. In the Montréal area, there are several Red Seal trades, across sectors, that have attractive employment outlooks for the 2022–24 period. They include:

automotive service technician, truck and transport mechanic

baker

concrete finisher

industrial mechanic (millwright)

cook

tower crane operator

electrician

floor covering installer

hairstylist

refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic

heavy equipment operator

industrial electricians

ironworkers

landscape horticulturists

machinist

motorcycle mechanic

recreation vehicle service technician

sheet metal worker

tile setter

welder

This campaign supports the efforts of the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which aims to support a trades workforce that is skilled, inclusive, certified and productive. As part of the Strategy, the Government invests nearly $1 billion annually in grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, projects, and support for the Red Seal Program.

Quotes

"Skilled trades workers are the backbone of the Canadian economy. With demographic shifts and high retirement rates, Canada needs more skilled trades workers. These rewarding careers are an integral part of several industries across the country. Our government continues to raise awareness about the great careers available to young Canadians in trades. We are building a robust and diverse skilled trades workforce now for the economy of the future."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"Events like these help Canadian youth learn more about the important and rewarding careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies. To highlight these careers, Skills Canada hosts activities, like our annual skills competition, that provide experiential learning through hands-on challenges in more than 40 skilled trade and technology occupations. Join us at the 2024 Skills Canada National Competition, in Québec, where we are #CreatingPossibilities for our future skilled workforce while strengthening our global economy."

– Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills Canada

Quick Facts

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum estimates that, from 2022 to 2026, over 122,000 new journeypersons will be required to sustain workforce certification across Red Seal trades in Canada . Of these, more than 92,000 journeypersons will be concentrated in the top 15 national in-demand Red Seal trades, which include cook, industrial electrician, painter and decorator, and welder.

. Of these, more than 92,000 journeypersons will be concentrated in the top 15 national in-demand Red Seal trades, which include cook, industrial electrician, painter and decorator, and welder. According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry alone needs to recruit 299,200 new workers over the next decade (by 2032), driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 245,100 workers (20% of the 2022 construction labour force).

Through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, the Government of Canada offers project funding to help employers, unions and other organizations participate in apprenticeship, and direct financial support to apprentices in the Red Seal trades.

