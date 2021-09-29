Quebecers invited to engage in the fight against racism towards First Nations

TIO'TIA: KE / MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the anniversary of its Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wants to reach out to the population and institutions in the province of Quebec. "To achieve the reconciliation that we are talking about these days, we invite Quebecers to commit and to fight with us against racism against the First Nations," calls the Chief of the AFNQL Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL's Action Plan was unveiled on September 29, 2020 and contains a list of concrete ideas that individuals and organizations can adopt in different civil society sectors. Since its unveiling, many people and organizations have supported it, and expressed their willingness to act as allies of the First Nations. This wave of solidarity and the will to act expressed in all regions of Quebec convinced the AFNQL that it is necessary to continue creating these alliances.

The AFNQL's desire to continue building alliances with Quebec civil society is also based on the results of a recent survey indicating that Quebecers' perception of the First Nations continues to improve. More and more of them want to take concrete action in the fight against racism.

While looking back on the first year of its Action Plan, the AFNQL also announces the launch of a societal campaign that will invite Quebec's population and organizations to commit to the fight against racism and discrimination towards the First Nations. They will be able to choose actions among those found in the Action Plan. In addition, the AFNQL will propose other concrete ideas that can be implemented at different levels, as well as publicize some examples of citizens' initiatives. AFNQL will soon launch a website for this purpose.

Photos and videos

The AFNQL invites all those who want to show their commitment to take photos and videos at the march and share them on social networks with the hashtags #ActAgainstRacism #FirstNations. Posters have also been printed for those participating in the March for Truth and Reconciliation tomorrow, September 30, in Montreal. All walkers interested in this initiative can use them to publicly testify to their commitment to the fight against racism against the First Nations.

Quebec needs to step up

For the Chief of the AFNQL, there is no doubt that the Quebec population is increasingly aware of the realities of First Nations people, and that it is ready to act in favor of reconciliation, probably even more so than the government of Quebec. Quebecers themselves, in a large proportion according to the poll conducted for the AFNQL, believe that the government is not doing enough to fight racism and discrimination against the First Nations.

"I am happy to see the growing support from Quebecers. It is encouraging for the future since it is together, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike, that we can make a difference. Our call to civil society must not, however, obscure the responsibility of the Quebec government, which must necessarily do more to fight racism and discrimination, just as it must also do more for truth and reconciliation", affirms Chief Picard.

About AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political body that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

