Latest survey shows: The vast majority of the Quebec population supports the development of natural gas in Quebec and the repeal of Bill 21.

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A new Mainstreet poll conducted from Sept 20 to 21 shows expected and very clear results.

- Almost 2/3 of Quebecers, want to develop Quebec's natural gas and want Bill 21 repealed.

- The establishment, especially the CAQ government, is completely out of touch and doesn't listen to Quebecers

Mario Levesque, CEO of Utica Resources commented:

"These numbers show what people are telling me all day long. I am disappointed that our government does not listen to the citizens of Quebec. It is about time that politicians finally listen!"

"The arguments in favor of exploiting natural gas in Quebec are undeniable. Quebec has 20% of Canada's natural gas reserves. Our oil and natural gas imports generate a trade deficit of $15 billion per year. The production and export of these resources would generate tens of billions in royalties and taxes for the government. We could finance health and education, as well as the transition to new forms of energy. I have no clue, why the Prime Minister is not willing to see our historic chance for a win-win situation. We as citizens of Quebec could make a huge difference to the worldwide energy crisis and we could raise an enormous amount of money for our province. "

"The conclusion I draw is that Quebecers are way smarter than their leadership and understand the importance of developing Quebec's resources."

About Utica Resources

Utica Resources is a Quebec company whose mission is to participate in the energy transition currently underway by developing a diversified portfolio that includes, in addition to light oil and natural gas, renewable energy projects such as hydrogen and Carbon Dioxide storage. All our projects are carried out with a view to sustainable development, optimal use of available resources, respect for host communities, and maximization of local economic benefits.

Additional information:

Mario Lévesque, President and CEO, Utica Resources, [email protected]