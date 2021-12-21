Jean-Simon Bégin's work stood out among the 7,000 entries to the competition for its beauty, originality and storytelling. Bégin is based in Quebec City, but many of the images that caught the eye the judges were captured on two expeditions to Nunavik, Quebec's far north, this past September. Another image of note — of a sharp-tailed grouse "drumming," or performing its mating dance — was captured in Abitibi, Que., in the spring of 2021.

"Muskox, caribou, sharp-tailed grouse: these are animals we're not used to seeing every day," says Alexandra Pope, acting Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Geographic. "To even find and photograph them is evidence of skill and commitment, but Bégin's work also demonstrates artistry and obvious compassion for his wild subjects, and that makes him worthy of the title of Canadian Photographer of the Year."

Bégin, who is also a painter, says his goal is to showcase places and animals that few Canadians get the chance to see for themselves in hopes of inspiring their conservation. "It's quite easy to make a beautiful shot," he says, "but if you can make a beautiful picture that expresses an issue, you will for sure succeed at changing something. I don't want to just be seen as a good wildlife photographer; I want to also bring something better to the world."

Canadian Photos of the Year is a fresh take on Canadian Geographic's Annual Photo Competition, which ran for 36 years. This year, Canadian Geographic is proud to recognize 13 exceptional photographers from across the country:

Grand prize: Canadian Photographer of the Year

Jean-Simon Bégin, Quebec

Category winners

Wildlife in action: Dave Sandford, London, Ont.

City life: Richard Labelle, Montreal

Epic landscapes: Peter Baumgarten, Manitowaning, Ont.

Weather, seasons and sky: Jeffrey van Soest, Edmonton

Runners-up

Wildlife in action: Dennis Liu, Mississauga, Ont.

City life: Arjay Tadena, Toronto

Epic landscapes: Michael Winsor, St. John's, Nfld.

Weather, seasons and sky: Will Lambert, Banff, Alta.

Honourable mentions

Wildlife in action: Andrew Budziak, North York, Ont.

City life: Leanne Hay, Toronto

Epic landscapes: Sandrine Chiarena, Canmore, Alta.

Weather, seasons and sky: Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon, Sask.

To view all the winning images, visit www.canadiangeographic.ca/cpy21

