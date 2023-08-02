QUEBEC'S NEW VAPING REGULATIONS: BAD FOR PUBLIC HEALTH, GREAT FOR THE BLACK MARKET

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebec government today adopted the series of new vaping product regulations that were previously announced on April 19. Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN) reiterates its opposition to these regulations. The company maintains that the government is choosing to regulate vaping products on emotion rather than understanding the true harm reduction role these products can play to improve the public health of Quebecers. The regulations will prohibit the sale of vaping products containing any flavour other than tobacco as of October 30, 2023.

"While anti-smoking groups rejoice at this news, the sad reality is that these regulations will do nothing to change youth consumption. Let's be clear. We agree that too many young people are vaping and that they shouldn't be. However, the extreme restrictions on flavours in vaping products that are being adopted today will not solve this problem," said Eric Gagnon, Vice-President of Legal and External Affairs at ITCAN. "Young people are already obtaining vaping products illegally. They will inevitably continue to obtain their supplies the same way adults will from now on – through the black market, where products are unlicensed and there are no safety standards."

ITCAN points out that if the government was serious about preventing vaping among young people, it should have adopted concrete measures such as:

Ensuring that minors do not buy vaping products by introducing severe penalties for anyone supplying vaping products to minors.

Developing education and awareness programs to discourage adults from purchasing or supplying vaping products to minors.

Implementing mandatory training programs for all vape and tobacco retailers to educate them and their staff on how to effectively prevent underage access to vaping products.

Health Canada has stated that vaping is a less harmful option than smoking, and that evidence suggests that vaping nicotine-containing products can help adults quit smoking.1 The use of vaping products considerably reduces exposure to the harmful substances found in cigarettes that may lead to the development of cancer, lung disease and cardiovascular disease.

"The Quebec government had the opportunity to position itself as Canada's leader in tobacco harm reduction, using facts and science to make an informed decision. It didn't," added Mr. Gagnon. "A balanced regulatory framework that allows flavoured vaping products to reach their full harm-reduction potential, while more strictly regulating the sale of nicotine-based products to minors, could have been encouraged. Unfortunately, the government succumbed to pressure from anti-tobacco groups, leaving adult consumers with no choice but to purchase products illegally, or worse still, to switch back to traditional cigarettes."

