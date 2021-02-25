FIRST DOUBLE ACQUISITION FOR THE QUEBEC COMPANY MEDZY AND ITS AFFILIATED ONLINE PHARMACY

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Medzy, Quebec's main telepharmacy platform and its affiliated pharmacy, Pharmacie Sonia Boutin inc., are announcing their acquisition of competitor POSO+ and its affiliated pharmacy Pharmacie Martin Gilbert inc. Thanks to these deals, the number of users of the Medzy platform is now over the 10,000 mark.

Quebec's telepharmacy leader

For Sonia Boutin, president and cofounder of Medzy and pharmacist owner of the pharmacy that bears her name, the acquisition of POSO+ strengthens Medzy's* leader position on the Quebec market and is part of its vision to offer a local online pharmacy solution to the province's population. Founded in 2019, Medzy is a web and mobile platform, fully designed in Quebec, which stands out thanks to its technology centered around user experience, data security and the automatisation and robotisation of the pharmacy's operations. So far, the company has raised close to $3M of funding which will mainly go towards developing its technology, which the company fully owns.

"We know full well that Amazon is preparing to enter Canada's pharmaceutical industry and we want to be ready by offering a superior Quebec alternative", she declares.

Added value of telepharmacy: the access to a pharmacist

"In pharmacy, we wait for clients to come to us. It's the client who is responsible for their refill, for remembering to take their medication, for following up with their physician regarding their prescriptions. With Medzy's technology, we reverse this approach by allowing pharmacists to easily manage these tasks for the client," Sonia Boutin explains.

"By automating the pharmacy's operations, we give some precious time back to the pharmacists so that they can take care of their clients. This is the real added value for the clients: complete care by our pharmacists", Sonia Boutin adds.

About Medzy

Founded in 2019, Medzy has since become the main telepharmacy platform in Quebec. The company, which fully modernizes and redefines the traditional pharmacy experience, is developing its technology allowing its affiliated pharmacists to offer healthcare that is personalised, efficient and available at any time. Its vision is to limit as much as possible all the inconveniences that usually come with taking medication, with the goal to ensure the quality of life of its affiliated pharmacy's clients. Through Medzy's mobile application or website, clients can access diverse services offered by the affiliated pharmacy, including confidential consultations with pharmacists, a 24/7 emergency service by phone, refill reminders, sorting and packaging of medications by dose, and free home delivery everywhere in Quebec. For more information and to download the free application, visit www.medzy.ca .

