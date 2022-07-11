Quebec's Heidi Yetman Elected President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers' Federation

Before becoming QPAT President, Heidi was president of the Pearson Teachers' Union and taught Science and Art for 23 years at the high-school level. She has served as a Vice-President of the CTF/FCE from 2018 to 2019 and again beginning in 2021. She currently holds the role of Executive Committee liaison for the CTF/FCE's Comité consultatif du français langue première.

Heidi's invaluable experience at the CTF/FCE has allowed her to chair two Advisory Committees and attend the Education International 2019 World Congress where she facilitated a women's caucus session. Her journey has also led her to moderate the 2019 AGM Women's Caucus and a women's panel at the CTF/FCE Women's Symposium. In 2020, Heidi was a keynote speaker at the Manitoba Teachers' Society Women's Symposium.

Heidi's thesis for her Master's in Art Education at Concordia University, obtained in 2018, focused on the intersection between educator, artist, and activist. This unique combination has helped Heidi put into perspective how the forced shift to online learning has exposed countless vulnerabilities and inequities that have affected both students and educators across this country. "Tragically, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women and in particular visible minority women. It is time to invest in a feminist and equitable economy. "

Shelley L. Morse, Past President of the CTF/FCE, completes her term on the Executive Committee (EC). All other EC members continue their two-year terms until 2023.

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers' organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32-million educators.

