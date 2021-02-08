New N95 mask approved by Health Canada

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Artofix, a subsidiary of Duvaltex, the largest manufacturer of office furnishing textiles in North America, has developed a N95-type mask recently approved by Health Canada. The mask, manufactured through a predominantly Canadian supply chain, offers a new standard in breathability and comfort for this type of personal protective medical equipment.

The company is now seeking a supply contract with the government. In the short term, Artofix will be able to meet demand from Quebec and Canadian hospitals for N95 masks by producing close to 100,000 units per week. In the coming months, the production capacity could even be increased to more than 400,000 units weekly.

Priority: the comfort and health of front-line health workers

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Artofix responded to the government's call and mobilized its production line to develop an N95-type mask. It differs from what is currently available on the market by its vastly superior comfort, even when worn for several hours. In fact, because of its ergonomic shape and increased comfort, the Artofix mask is the ideal personal protective equipment for health care professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

A reliable Canadian supply

The critical materials that ensure a filtration level of upwards of 95% of particles are entirely manufactured by Canadian companies. The use of Artofix masks would help the healthcare network to mitigate the risks of volatile international markets and the protectionist reflexes of foreign countries. The Artofix N95 mask steps up as the solution that gives Canadians peace of mind about the availability of personal protective medical equipment in times of crisis.

Artofix also distinguished itself in a competition held by Canada's Next Generation (NGen) Manufacturing Supercluster, which announced that it would fund a portion of the company's first phase of production-capacity expansion. This commitment is an important endorsement of Artofix's mask quality and the company's ability to ensure a local supply of N95 masks. Artofix hopes that its product will convince the federal government to promptly approve a long-term supply contract.

In compliance with Health Canada's highest standards

The Artofix mask has been licensed by Health Canada, having already been subjected to stringent laboratory testing by the public health agency for critical particle filtration and resistance to inhalation and exhalation. The Canadian 95PFE certification, modelled on the American N95 standard, ensures that the mask filters a minimum of 95% of particles and aerosols in the air. The certification also confirms Artofix as a medical equipment supplier and ensures that the company has rigorous quality control processes in place. Health Canada approved the product last February under the Interim Order made by the federal government on March 18, 2020.

Quote

"The entire Artofix team is extremely proud of the mask we are making available to healthcare workers today. We have worked very hard to create a comfortable mask made from predominantly Canadian materials and to meet the highest standards applicable to medical equipment suppliers. We have taken the N95 mask to a new level. We are now waiting for the green light from the Government of Canada to begin large-scale production and delivery to the healthcare system."

- Jason Duval, General Manager, Artofix

About Artofix

Artofix has developed an N95 type mask made of high-quality materials and manufactured using unique proprietary technologies, making the respirator highly efficient, comfortable and reliable. Artofix is a subsidiary of the Quebec textile giant Duvaltex, which has 649 employees. The company is headquartered in Quebec City with production facilities in 11 locations across North America.

About Duvaltex

A leader in the field of specialty textile innovations, Duvaltex specializes in engineering, designing and manufacturing revolutionary fabrics for the furniture and health and safety sectors. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duvaltex has already been involved producing personal protective equipment (PPE) by supplying the Canadian health network with fabric for medical jackets.

