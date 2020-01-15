Québec Retail Auto Sector Employment Predicted to Continue Growing in 2020

Cars and Jobs Platform Connects Quebec Job Seekers with Career Opportunities at the 2020 Montreal International Auto Show

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today at the Montréal International Auto Show, the Cars and Jobs Team will be present and ready to facilitate the connection between eager job seekers and the many existing auto retail career opportunities through its innovative new platform.



"Over the past few years, we have been hearing consistently from our dealers throughout Québec and Canada that they need to hire new talent in a variety of positions," said Denis Dessureault, executive vice-president of the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation (MADC), its Foundation, and the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS).



"Factor in the ongoing retirement of older workers and overall industry growth, and you have a sector that is keen to welcome new hires. We predict that 2020 will be a continuation of this trend: where workers of all skill levels are needed in dealerships throughout the country," said Dessureault.



Despite recent economic challenges and uncertainty surrounding auto tariffs, Canadians continue to purchase greener and technologically advanced vehicles at record rates. 2019 was another solid year with over 1.91 million new vehicles sold across the country and ranking among the top-five selling years on record.



Opportunities to work in dealerships continue to grow across Canada as employment in the overall auto industry has been consistently growing in the last decade. In 2019, the retail auto sector employed over 50,000 people in Québec alone. According to Statistics Canada, it is also a segment of the retail sector which pays better than most, with auto industry weekly earnings averaging $1,130 nationally compared to average weekly earnings of $610 for the retail sector at large. In Québec, the weekly earning average for auto retail jobs is $1,135 compared to $592 for all retail sectors.



As it stands, jobs in over 3,200 car and truck dealerships across Canada need to be filled in a variety of positions, including in marketing, finance, sales, parts, IT, service and management roles. Whether someone is just starting out in their career and thinking about post-secondary options, or someone is looking to enhance their career, they will be able to find an opportunity that is interesting in the auto industry.



The 2020 Montreal Auto Show runs from January 17 to 26 and will showcase the latest developments and technologies in the automotive industry. The Cars and Jobs team is excited to be present and connect Quebecers with opportunities in the industry.

Cars and Jobs : The Cars and Jobs program aims to promote the many rewarding and well-paid career options available in automobile dealerships all over the country on top of providing valuable training and job search advice. The program features the online platform Cars and Jobs which connects job seekers to vacancies in new vehicle dealerships across Canada and is Canada's only platform for auto dealership jobs.

