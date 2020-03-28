Québec Parental Insurance Plan - Minister Jean Boulet Announces Easing of Conditions for Workers on Parental Leave Who Lend Assistance to Their Employers

QUÉBEC, March 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government will accommodate healthcare system workers who wish to interrupt or postpone their parental leave in order to participate in the response to the current health emergency. These workers will have six additional months to draw their Québec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) benefits.

Beneficiaries receiving parental benefits, paternity benefits and adoption benefits will be eligible for an extension of their benefit period, from 52 to 78 weeks. This easing of the rules applies starting today to eligible workers who choose to suspend or postpone their QPIP benefits to assist their employers.

Quotation:

"In these exceptional circumstances, our guardian angels are doing exemplary work. By extending the QPIP benefit period, we are offering those who wish it the option to interrupt their parental leave during the public health emergency without being penalized. I am proud to see Quebecers so united and responsive in these difficult times."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

For information on the Québec Parental Insurance Plan, visit the QPIP website: www.rqap.gouv.qc.ca/.

For further information, the individuals concerned can call the following numbers, toll-free: 1 877 644-4545, 418 644-4545, 514 644-4545, 819 644-4545 or 450 644-4545.

To learn more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

