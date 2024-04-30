SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In order to protect the Charlevoix boreal caribou and Gaspésie mountain caribou populations, the Gouvernement du Québec is announcing an investment of 59.5 million dollars that will allow for implementing two regional projects and conservation measures for the species and its habitat. It is also launching consultations on the proposed projects for these two regions, as well as a separation consultation with the concerned Indigenous communities.

This was announced today by the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, in collaboration with the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions, Maïté Blanchette Vézina.

The recommended approach aims to increase predictability for the local communities, in particular the Indigenous communities who have a special relationship with the caribou and its habitat, while ensuring regional economic growth that is in harmony with protecting the species. It takes into account the at-risk state of the caribou and the challenges of natural resources development, as well as the specific issues related to recreational tourism. The implementation of specific projects for the Charlevoix and Gaspésie populations will also allow to conceive a balanced approach that is adapted to the targeted regions.

The documentation and terms for participating in the consultations are available at https://consultation.quebec.ca/?locale=en. All interested individuals are invited to submit comments between April 30 and July 30, 2024, which will then be analyzed. The consultations focus on the location, surface area and boundaries of the targeted territories, as well as the proposed regulatory changes for their designation as wildlife habitats of a threatened or vulnerable species and to control activities in these habitats.

Quotes:

"Over the last few years, the government has carried out several consultations and held an independent commission to contribute to the preservation of the caribou while maintaining the vitality of the regions and communities. I wish to remind you that during this period, our government ensures we implemented different measurement tools for monitoring and protecting the species and its habitat. The proposals made today support our intention to legally protect the caribou habitat in keeping with the regional realities. That is why we are proposing an approach adapted to each of the regions that will support the participation of local stakeholders and First Nations."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"The government's intention has always been clear: to increase the protection of the Gaspésie boreal and mountain caribou, while ensuring the preservation of the economic vitality of our forestry communities. When we talk about forestry communities, we think about all of the workers and all of the businesses who live off the forest. That is what we are doing today. The upcoming consultations will allow us to discover what people have to say and to adapt the proposed plan accordingly. That is what we are aiming for, a balance between protecting biodiversity and the economic development of the concerned regions."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions

Quick facts:

In addition, the Gouvernement du Québec is announcing its intention to expand the Caribou-Forestiers-de-Manouane-Manicouagan Biodiversity Reserve (approximately 4,826 km 2 ). It also is announcing its intention to apply immediate measures to this territory and that of the Vallières-de-Saint-Réal protected area project (approximately 96 km 2 ) to prevent activities likely to degrade the natural environments in these areas. These measures will help preserve the habitat characteristics favourable to caribou, until the legal designation of these protected areas comes into effect. The regional projects announced today, protected areas and wildlife habitats, cover almost 15,000 km 2 .

Three ecotypes of caribou live in Québec: boreal caribou, migratory caribou and mountain caribou. Caribou is considered to be an umbrella species, meaning the conservation of its habitat benefits a wide range of other species. It is a barometer of the health of the boreal forest.

The regional projects that are being submitted for consultation specifically target the Charlevoix boreal caribou population and the Gaspésie mountain caribou population. Under the Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species , the boreal caribou was designated as a vulnerable species in 2005, and the Gaspésie mountain caribou was designated as a threatened species in 2009.

, the boreal caribou was designated as a vulnerable species in 2005, and the Gaspésie mountain caribou was designated as a threatened species in 2009. For the two targeted territories in the regional projects, the legal designation of wildlife habitats of a threatened or vulnerable species is proposed, under the Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife . The proposed regulatory and legal changes to control activities in these habitats are also presented as part of the consultations announced today.

. The proposed regulatory and legal changes to control activities in these habitats are also presented as part of the consultations announced today. Among the proposed measures is the allocation of a budget of 7 million dollars for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to continue caribou habitat restoration activities to encourage the return of forest stands dominated by conifers. The government wishes to continue actions to protect forest massifs in the caribou habitat as a result of forest development plans. It also intends to continue to apply interim measures in the caribou habitat in targeted territories (Gaspésie and Charlevoix) and the moratorium on logging in Val-d'Or .

Associated links:

To view the documentation related to this announcement or to participate in the consultation: https://consultation.quebec.ca/processes/projets-pilotes-caribous-forestiers-montagnards. (French only)

To learn more about protected areas in Québec.

