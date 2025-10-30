MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Two years after Quebec's flavour ban on vaping products was put into effect, the illegal market has exploded. Despite the public health intentions behind the measure, flavoured products remain widely accessible, by-passing safety and quality standards and exposing youth to significant risks.

According to a recent study1 conducted by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the use of prohibited flavours in vaping products climbed from 67% in September 2024 to 80% in June 2025 -- an increase of nearly 20% in just ten months. These numbers highlight the scale of the illegal market and the obvious failure of current provincial measures.

"Since the flavour ban, we've seen a dramatic rise in the illegal market in Quebec. This situation undermines public health goals and shows that regulation without a robust enforcement plan is not enough," said Eric Gagnon, Vice-President of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada.

A Call for Coordinated Action

Organizations like the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control (CQCT) played a key role in pushing for the flavour ban. We need their voice and leadership in the face of the booming illegal market. Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) believes that now is the time for these organizations and the legal industry to work together to put as much effort into promoting strict enforcement of regulations.

"Quebec is giving us a clear warning: without rigorous enforcement, even the best regulatory intentions fail. We urgently need to mobilize all stakeholders in order to curb the proliferation of illegal vaping products," concluded Mr. Gagnon.

Imperial also commends the Sûreté du Québec's recent intervention in Brome-Missisquoi, which led to the seizure of over 50,000 illegal flavoured vaping devices. While this operation is a step in the right direction, it is merely a preliminary measure, and we hope that charges will soon be filed under the Flavour Ban Act and not solely under the Tobacco Tax Act.

A smokeless Canada is possible -- provided that the will to protect public health is matched by a firm commitment to enforce the law.

