MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The I Love Fruits and Veggies Movement is proud to launch Coming soon to your plate, a brand new multilingual platform showcasing the ease and affordability of incorporating locally-grown Québec fruits and vegetables into traditional meals and recipes for newcomers. This project was made possible through the financial support of the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, and the ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

In collaboration with Marianne Lefebvre, nutritionist, speaker, and international nutrition expert, and the Atypic marketing agency, the I Love Fruits and Veggies Movement brought together representatives from the Haitian, Arab, Asian and Latin American communities in August to gain a better understanding of their reality. As a result of these meetings, educational tools were developed in five languages to provide them with tips and practical advice on incorporating local fruits and vegetables into their daily eating habits.

"Upon arriving in Québec, immigrants often face the challenge of adapting to a new dietary landscape in an unfamiliar environment. Balancing personal and family needs can make it difficult to maintain a culturally familiar and healthy diet. This innovative platform is designed to support and empower newcomers as they navigate through the new local food culture," said Marianne Lefebvre, nutritionist, speaker, and international nutrition expert.

"Coming soon to your plate helps newcomers, especially those in vulnerable situations, preserve their culinary heritage while enhancing it with Québec fruits and vegetables. Our goal is to give them insights on the best times to purchase specific produce and offer tips on getting the best value for their money. Interestingly, community representatives who participated in the focus groups revealed limited awareness of Québec fruits and vegetables, whether fresh, canned, or frozen," added Mario Lalancette, Executive Director of the Québec Produce Marketing Association (QPMA).

In Québec, only 35% of the population eats five portions of fruit and vegetables daily, and there is still a significant gap between low-income and wealthier households.

About the I Love Fruits and Veggies Movement

The I Love Fruits and Veggies Movement is a Québec Produce Marketing Association (QPMA) initiative whose mission is to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables and reach out to consumers. The Movement aims to make Quebecers aware of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes eating more fruits and vegetables. Above all, eating fruits and vegetables should be a pleasure #JMFL! Visit www.jaimefruitsetlegumes.ca.

About the QPMA

Founded in 1947, the Québec Produce Marketing Association (QPMA) is the most important business network at the heart of Québec's produce industry. As a non-profit organization, it brings together active members in the fruit and vegetable industry and works in synergy with the industry's various partners. The QPMA's mission is to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables in Québec as well as the activities of its members. Visit the QPMA's website at www.aqdfl.ca.

SOURCE Association québécoise de la distribution de fruits et légumes

For more information: Justin Meloche | [email protected] | 514-995-9704; Simon Richard | [email protected] | 514-905-1135