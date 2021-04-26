MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Helix Fi 2 smart gateway is making its debut at Videotron with eagerly awaited high–performance Wi–Fi 6 technology under the hood. Videotron is the first to offer the technological leap forward, which promises to further enhance the entertainment experience with unparalleled speed, range and connectivity.

The gateway to the Helix experience, the Helix Fi 2 gateway contains the most powerful Wi–Fi technology available in Québec. TV terminals, wireless devices and compatible smart equipment can be connected to the device in a flash to make it the new hub of Videotron subscribers' connected lives.

Better performance in every way

The new Wi–Fi 6 standard supports more concurrent connections and almost three times the speed of previous technologies. The smart wireless network constantly optimizes itself for the currently connected devices in order to provide the best possible connection for each user. It's the ideal solution for connected families.

Staying connected everywhere in the house

The Helix Fi 2 gateway takes full advantage of the 2, 4 and 5GHz bands to enable the wireless network to pass through barriers and provide a fast, seamless connection everywhere in the home. It even reduces the energy consumption of connected devices.

Centralized management and increased security

Together with the Helix Fi app, an easy way to manage and customize a Wi–Fi network and connected devices, even remotely, the Helix Fi 2 gateway is the ideal starting point for a home automation project. In addition, the Advanced Security feature, activated by default when logging into the Helix Fi app on a mobile device or the web, protects the network against cyber–threats at all times.

The device installs in a few simple steps, allowing Helix subscribers to get the most out of unlimited Internet, with no waiting.

The new Helix Fi 2 gateway is available now. Customers can purchase it online or by calling 1–877–512–0911.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,475,600 cable television customers and 469,000 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high–speed Internet access, with 1,796,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,481,100 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 924,700 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on the Web

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: Merick Séguin, Public Relations Advisor, Corporate Affairs, [email protected], 438-889-3220

Related Links

www.videotron.com

