is the only biologic medicine approved by Health Canada to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Public reimbursement under the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec will now apply for Canadians aged 12 years and older when specific criteria are met.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sanofi Canada is very pleased to announce that Quebec has extended its listing of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab injection) under the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) to include public reimbursement for Canadians aged 12 years and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. The specific criteria for reimbursement are available on the RAMQ website.

"I would like to thank the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec for their partnership to extend its provincial listing of DUPIXENT® to younger Quebec residents living with atopic dermatitis," says Marissa Poole, Country Lead, Sanofi Canada and General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme Canada. "In its moderate-to-severe form, atopic dermatitis can be a devastating condition to live with, and particularly impactful for adolescents. We support the extension of coverage and timely access to reach a younger age demographic to help them control and provide relief for this life-altering, often severely debilitating, chronic disease."

AD, the most common form of eczema, is an inflammatory disease classified by dry, itchy skin. In its moderate-to-severe form, it is characterized by rashes that can cover much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching, skin lesions and skin dryness, cracking, redness or darkness, crusting and oozing.i Inadequately controlled AD can have a physical, emotional and psychosocial impact, causing sleep disturbance, symptoms of anxiety and depression, and feelings of isolation.ii

"The signs and symptoms affecting young patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis have a strong impact on their quality of life and that of their families, which is often more difficult to bear in this age group," explains Dr. Danielle Marcoux, clinical professor at the Université de Montréal and the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Dermatology. "Access to a treatment that specifically addresses the underlying cause of this disease is a positive step in helping young Quebecers affected by moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis."

About DUPIXENT®

DUPIXENT® is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins and is not an immunosuppressant. Data from DUPIXENT® clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in AD.iii

Since its initial approval in 2017, DUPIXENT® remains the only biologic medicine approved by Health Canada for the treatment of patients six years and older with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. DUPIXENT® is also approved in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and for the treatment of severe asthma in patients 12 years and older.iv

DUPIXENT® is jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

References

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

