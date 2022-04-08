The largest health communication center in Québec handled 374,186 calls in 2021–2022

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - More than 110 emergency medical dispatchers (EMDs) responded to 374,186 calls in 2021–2022, an average of 1,025 calls per day. A peak of 1,653 calls was reached on November 13, 2021! The health communication center, which receives more than 40% of emergency calls in Québec, is an important link in the pre-hospital service chain, and its employees play a key role in responding to people in distress in the Montréal and Laval area.

A week of well-deserved recognition after two years of pandemic

Corporation d'urgences-santé would like to use this week to shine a light on this complex and demanding work that happens behind the scenes. Just like for paramedics and the entire health and social services system, the past two years have been particularly challenging and stressful for EMDs.

"Can you tell me exactly what happened?"

Whether dealing with falls, respiratory problems, car accidents, or childbirth, callers always find a calm, reassuring voice on the other end of the line to help them. EMDs are on the job 24 hours a day, weekdays and weekends, in summer and winter, to take calls, give instructions, and dispatch ambulances throughout the area served. They are always there to listen and reassure.

Calling all job seekers!

Corporation d'urgences-santé is currently recruiting empathetic, agile, and coolheaded people to join the team. Having received its fifth consecutive Accredited Center of Excellence designation from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED), the health communication center is a workplace of choice for anyone seeking a challenge. Those interested are encouraged to send their résumé to [email protected].

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, operating under Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Québec. It employs close to 1,700 people, including more than 1,100 paramedics and more than 110 emergency medical dispatchers, who serve residents of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

https://www.facebook.com/corporationdurgencessante/

https://twitter.com/urgences_sante

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/urgences-sante

An Urgences-santé and EMD spokesperson is available for interviews.

SOURCE Urgences-santé

For further information: Communications Department (media line), 514-723-5480