QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Richard Aubé and Caroline Perron, two creators from Quebec City, recently signed an agreement with Roy Export S.A.S., which oversees the rights to Charlie Chaplin's works, giving them an exclusive worldwide license to create, produce and tour an original circus creation show based on the work of Charlie Chaplin. This is a major global exclusive, as the rightsholders have never granted such a license. The show, to be named Smile, is currently being created and will hit the road in the fall of 2022 for an international tour.
The Chaplin Family Quickly Seduced
It was Caroline Perron who suggested to director Richard Aubé they take up the incredible challenge of creating and producing a circus show based on Chaplin's work. In 2019, armed with a simple model, the two creators travelled to Switzerland to meet with members of the Chaplin family to present the show's concept.
Their reactions were animated, immediate and spontaneous. They were won over and charmed: "Two years ago, I remember, I was absolutely blown away by the concept of your show and I am still blown away two years later. I hope this show, like my father's work, will be eternal," enthusiastically exclaimed actress Geraldine Chaplin during a recent video interview.
"Smile" – the Song
"Smile" is the title of the famous song composed by Charlie Chaplin for the finale of his film Modern Times, released in early 1936. The lyrics were written years later (1954) by two American songwriters. It was then that the song we know came to be, and was originally performed by Nat King Cole. Extensively covered by many artists of all generations, "Smile" was quickly chosen as the inspiration for the show's title.
Smile – the Show
Smile is an immersive show inspired by Charlie Chaplin's celebrated work, but presented without any incarnation of the famous vagabond appearing on stage. The new show uses the language of acrobatic movement to express the pantomime of Chaplin's famous character. It is the meeting of two scenic languages: that of pantomime, exceptionally mastered by Chaplin, and that of the choreographed acrobatic feats of the circus. Smile is a non-verbal musical show with an evocative and universal potential that will touch everyone, young and old alike.
SOURCE MRUA
For further information: Information: Jean-Sébastien Brousseau, Pointcomm, 418 953-4749, [email protected]
Share this article