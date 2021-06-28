MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Séva, which recently launched the first soft-serve vegan ice cream made from oat milk and maple syrup, is expanding its distribution network to include the La Diperie ice cream parlour. Through this collaboration, the sweet product developed by the Quebec City-based company has been available since June 25 in more than 30 La Diperie points of sale throughout Quebec and in Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. La Diperie plans to serve Séva's vegan ice cream at all of its outlets across Canada within the next few months.

An innovative treat made in Quebec

Séva founder and general manager Maude St-Pierre hopes to satisfy consumer demand with a creamy vegan ice cream that is free of priority allergens, contains no refined sugars, and is low-fat. Sweetened with maple syrup, the product is an industry first. The partnership with La Diperie will help Séva establish a presence in all regions of Quebec.

The collaboration between the two companies aligns perfectly with La Diperie's vision, which is to be on the lookout for new food trends in the market, continue to grow its product lines, and collaborate with local businesses. The product is conceived and created for ice cream parlours. Séva has a raspberry flavour already selling in some 30 La Diperie points of sale and will eventually be available at all 45 outlets. The Quebec City start-up, which makes its vegan ice cream in the Outaouais region, is working to develop new flavours.

Quotes

"Séva is a product that tastes great along with being local, responsible, and innovative. As part of the third generation of a family of maple syrup producers, I am extremely proud to have created an oat milk ice cream that showcases Quebec's "blond gold:" maple syrup! The association with La Diperie will help us to strengthen our presence in Quebec and Canada and make our product available to even more consumers."

- Maude St-Pierre, Founder, Séva

"Since its inception, La Diperie has adapted to evolving food trends and consumer concerns. We were looking for a vegan ice cream that was of high quality and delicious. But everything we found was soy-based. When Maude presented us with her version, made with oat milk and sweetened with maple syrup, we were sold! I am very pleased to announce this collaboration with a Quebec company that will allow us to offer a tasty, new and innovative product to our customers across the country."

- Sam Arif, VP, La Diperie

About Séva

Séva is a Quebec City company known for its sweet vegan creations formulated with local maple syrup. Séva has developed a unique product: a soft-serve vegan ice cream made especially for ice cream parlours. Creativity and innovative drive led the founders to offer customers an incomparable vegan ice cream that distinguishes itself with an important ingredient: maple syrup. Séva will be available this summer at several points of sale in Canada.

About La Diperie

La Diperie was established from a desire to create an original, high-quality, visually appealing and delicious product. Since its inception in Montreal in 2014, La Diperie has developed a unique and charming concept: a gathering place serving the most discerning palates. The founders achieved this through leadership, business acumen, passion and creativity. La Diperie now has more than 45 branches across Canada, mainly in Quebec.

