MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Ficodis joins Descours & Cabaud, French leader and major player in the distribution of professional supplies in Europe and North America. This new alliance, based on complementary expertise and shared values, represents a decisive step in the deployment of the Group's strategy to consolidate its presence in North America.

"Since its beginnings in 2010, Ficodis has grown and expanded at a rapid pace by rallying many major players of the industrial supply distribution sector in several key regions of Quebec, Ontario and the Northeastern United States", said Ficodis President Christophe Bévillard. "This union with Descours & Cabaud will allow Ficodis to amplify its growth in terms of geographical coverage, volume and product offerings."

For Ficodis, a stronger geographical footprint and new skill synergies

Since Descours & Cabaud's Canadian outlets are located in regions where Ficodis was not previously present, this acquisition allows Ficodis to enter new markets and benefit from shared geographic coverage. As a result, Descours & Cabaud now has a total of 33 outlets in Canada located in the most active economic zones (17 in Quebec, 16 in Ontario).

"Joining Descours & Cabaud represents a great opportunity to accelerate our growth dynamic through two major development axes: a wider geographical coverage and a broader range of solutions", added Christophe Bévillard.

Indeed, the objective is also to build a consolidated offering based on the Descours & Cabaud Group's expertise in supplies and equipment for the construction sector on one side, and on Ficodis' specialization in industrial maintenance on the other.

"Choosing Ficodis as a new partner reflects our desire to play an increasingly important role in Canada, where development opportunities remain numerous and where growth, which has been vigorous for several years now in areas such as public transportation, manufacturing and energy, is expected to continue in the months and years to come. This acquisition will allow us to build new synergies, as well as significantly broaden our scope to establish ourselves as a partner of reference for our Canadian customers", said Alain Morvand, Secretary General of the Descours & Cabaud Group.

Ficodis acquires Fremont in New York State

In addition to this announcement, Ficodis has resumed its growth in the United States with the acquisition of a second company based in the state of New York, Fremont Industrial Corp. Founded in 1984 and located in Long Island, the company specializes in the sale of security products. A recognized player in the transportation and municipal sectors, Fremont Industrial Corp.'s clients include the City of New York's subway and public transportation services. This acquisition complements the product portfolio already offered by U.S.-based branch Blue Point, another member of the Ficodis Group, which serves clients in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Descours & Cabaud, a historic presence in North America

As for the Descours & Cabaud Group, it has been active in the United States for over 40 years and in Canada since 2014, when it acquired Acier Ouelette and Acier Campi, two leading steel distribution companies located in Quebec.

In 2015, Outil Pac, a specialist in construction industry tools and equipment, joined the Group with its three sales locations in Montreal, Quebec City and Danville. A year later, Descours & Cabaud welcomed Intercity Industrial, a distributor of tools and equipment for the construction and industry sectors located in Thunder Bay, as well as Northern Safety, a personal protective equipment specialist based near Toronto.

In 2017, Ottawa Fasteners once again strengthened the Group's presence in Ontario with its offering of building supplies, fasteners, bolts and screws. Then, in 2018, Equipment World and Ontario Tools Fasteners joined the Group.

About Ficodis

Ficodis is a multi-specialized industrial supply distribution group founded in 2010 and headquartered in Montreal. With 20 sales locations in Quebec and Ontario, as well as in Long Island in the state of New York, the Ficodis Group is recognized for the quality of its service, its technical expertise and its offering of products and solutions tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies and SMEs. The Group specializes in four product areas: Tools, Safety, Cutting and Power. Ficodis also offers a complete range of top-quality tools under its private label Cromson, including cutting tools, hand tools, abrasives and other maintenance products. All products found in–store can also be ordered online at industrial-supplies.ca. For more information: www.ficodis.ca

About the Descours & Cabaud Group

Over two centuries of professional standards

Founded in 1782, over the years Descours & Cabaud has built a longstanding leadership role in the professional supplies distribution sector.

The Group is the leader in France, a major player in Europe and also present in North America.

Our 8,500 expert advisors, located across 710 sales locations, support over 450,000 customers every day. They are recognized for their ability to build lasting partnerships by committing themselves to the constant search of productivity gains, improved performances and innovation.

14 countries covered

Estimated 2021 turnover: 4,6 B€

14,000 employees

710 sales locations

450,000 clients

1,000 accredited suppliers

