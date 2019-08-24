Québec City residents join the 5 KM YQB race

A success from start to finish Announced last May, the 5 KM YQB race was a unique opportunity for people from the greater Québec City area to see the airport from a different angle—one that is normally not available to the general public. Already proven successful at other Canadian airports, this type of race was a first in Quebec. The 1200 available spots in the race were filled in a few weeks and the event was fully booked by June.

"I am thrilled that YQB was able to offer all runners and their families the chance to visit part of the airport site. We did everything we could to put them at the heart of the action, where the planes take off and land every day. YQB employees and our partners worked hard to make this an exciting experience for the people here today. The entire airport community stepped up to help with this event to make it a real success," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

In addition to the race course, a festivities area was set up around the airport services centre, which includes the YQB fire department station and the vehicle maintenance garage. Aircraft, heavy equipment, fire trucks and event partners were on site to meet the runners and their families and to ensure they had a memorable experience.

The event raised $28,000. The funds raised were shared between the Fondation CERVO, which supports mental health research, and Centraide Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches, which supports a large network of community organizations.

"YQB has been a partner of the CERVO Foundation for several years now. Together, we aim to change perceptions of mental illness. Part of Fondation CERVO's mandate is to provide funding for initiatives for care improvement, and it's through this mandate that the money raised by the 5 KM YQB will make a difference. The funds will be used to set up sensory rooms in psychiatric care units in the Québec City area. These rooms are equipped with textured walls, music, sound and light, fostering relaxation and reducing distress and anxiety in patients. Both children and adults will benefit from them. We thank YQB and its partners for their involvement," said Maryse Beaulieu, Executive Director of the Fondation CERVO.

"We are proud that the Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport, our major partner, has chosen to donate a portion of the funds raised at its event to Centraide Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches. 214 local organizations and projects will benefit from this donation, helping everyone who comes to them by supporting the success of young people, ensuring essential needs are met, breaking isolation and creating spaces where people can gather. The airport has made such a wonderful commitment to the community!" said Bruno Marchand, President at Centraide Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches.

For YQB, safety remains a constant priority and the planning of such an event on the airport required complex and carefully studied logistics. "We are talking about a planning process that began a little over a year ago for our teams. I am immensely proud of the work done by the YQB team and our partners who showed enough creativity and determination to open the Québec City Airport to the public, even though we work in a very controlled environment," said Mr. Poirier.

This unique event was made possible thanks to the valuable collaboration of many partners: Avjet, Air Canada, Le Soleil, Rouge FM, Air Transat, PAL Airlines, Sunwing, Orizon Aviation, Valero, BCF Business Law, Indigo, Deloitte, PCN, Complexe Capitale Hélicoptère, tbmaestro, Cogep and Honeywell.

