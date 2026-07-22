Québec City named Canada's Most Active Community

The city wins $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Québec City has been named Canada's Most Active Community, earning the $100,000 grand prize in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk after delivering more than 600 physical activity and sport programs and events in June. Now in its seventh year, the national initiative encourages Canadians to get active throughout the month.

"Congratulations to Québec City and all of the provincial and territorial winners," said Brian Torrance, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "It was incredible to see 2,200 organizations and active groups host more than 13,000 low-barrier, inclusive activities during the Community Challenge. Increasing physical activity and sport participation throughout Canada's communities is critical to building a healthier, stronger country, and we're grateful to everyone who rallied their community and took part in the initiative."

Québec City has been a strong competitor in the Community Challenge and won the title of Québec's Most Active Community in 2024 and 2025. This year, the city earned the national title with the help of 118 local organizations and active groups that encouraged people to get active and provided many free of charge or low-cost activities.

"We made a commitment to achieve this goal -- and, together, we did. Québec City has been named Canada's Most Active Community," said Québec City Mayor Bruno Marchand. "This recognition belongs to everyone in our community. It's a shared achievement that reflects our commitment to supporting health through high-quality recreation facilities in every neighbourhood and year-round sport and physical activity gatherings for people of all interests. Having the opportunity to lead an active lifestyle is at the heart of the exceptional quality of life that people in Québec City value. Thank you to everyone who took part in the Community Challenge. In Québec City, we love to get moving!"

Since the Community Challenge began in 2019, ParticipACTION has awarded $1.7 million to winning communities to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. To help facilitate accessible opportunities for people in Canada to get active during the Community Challenge, ParticipACTION has also awarded $7.8 million in grants to organizations across the country to provide physical activity and sport opportunities.

"Congratulations to Québec City for winning ParticipACTION's Community Challenge. Your community's dedication to making physical activity accessible to all residents is helping build a stronger, healthier Canada, where people of all ages have the opportunity to live active, healthy lives." -- The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

ParticipACTION also awarded between $5,000 and $10,000 to the following communities from each province and territory to recognize their outstanding efforts to engage their residents in physical activity and sport:

Airdrie, Alberta

Cranbrook, British Columbia

Pinawa, Manitoba

Miramichi, New Brunswick

Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador

Hay River, Northwest Territories

West Hants, Nova Scotia

Kinngait, Nunavut

Mississauga, Ontario

Miltonvale Park, Prince Edward Island

Ituna, Saskatchewan

Whitehorse, Yukon

The Community Challenge took place from June 1 to 30 and was open to all communities, organizations and active groups across Canada. More than 385 communities participated and competed for the title of Canada's Most Active Community.

"On behalf of Novo Nordisk Canada, congratulations to Québec City for being named Canada's Most Active Community! We are proud to support the ParticipACTION Community Challenge as it encourages all Canadians to keep moving and supports the long-term health of people across the country." -- Iain Graham, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Canada.

From Indigenous drum dancing to sunrise hikes, soccer and wheelchair basketball tournaments, gardening programs, community bike rides and school gym classes, organizations and active groups throughout Canada made room to move during the Community Challenge and provided accessible opportunities for physical activity across diverse communities.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Community Challenge

The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June in search of Canada's Most Active Community.

The Community Challenge is open to all communities, ultimately recognizing Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is proudly funded by the Government of Canada and Novo Nordisk.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Felicia Simon, Associate Account Director, Proof Strategies, [email protected], 705-746-1711

SOURCE ParticipACTION