QUÉBEC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Thanks to $2.2 million in financial assistance from the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) will conduct a major study to assess the vulnerability of Nunavik's entire social housing stock to thawing permafrost. A response plan including recommendations for the renovation and maintenance needed of the built environment in the short, medium and long term will also be developed.

The Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, the Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, and the Minister Responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, made the announcement today.

With climate change, thawing permafrost affects the integrity of public buildings to varying degrees in the 13 Inuit communities located in permafrost regions. While the extent of the problem varies from one community to another, it poses risks to the well-being and safety of a large proportion of Nunavik residents. Indeed, nearly half of social housing is constructed on thaw-sensitive land. The study will thus focus on all northern villages with building complexes that are becoming unstable as a result of thawing.

Current building vulnerabilities due to permafrost thawing, such as breakages, deformations and cracks, will be studied, as well as the specific terrain conditions (land subsidence, drainage conditions, etc.) on which buildings are constructed. The study will also include a section on the future vulnerabilities of each building based on its characteristics and climate projections for 2100. This will make it possible to better anticipate problems that may arise and take preventive action. In addition to identifying the actions to be implemented, the response plan to be developed will propose prioritizing the actions as well as a sequence of interventions per village and at the regional level.

"Adapting Nunavik's population and infrastructure to the impacts of climate change is a challenge. In order to ensure the resilience of buildings constructed on permafrost, it is essential that their foundations provide building stability despite permafrost thawing. This financial assistance will enable us to better assess current and future risks facing the social housing stock and plan adapted solutions throughout the territory. Our priority is to ensure the quality of life and safety of Nunavik communities."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region

"The vast majority of Nunavimmiut live in the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau's buildings. I am hopeful that our government's support for this project will have far-reaching effects for the inhabitants of Nunavik villages, in terms of both safety and predictability."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit

"This project demonstrates our desire to ensure the sustainability of Nunavik's social housing stock and the safety of its residents. Houses in the North must be developed in a very specific context, especially since many of them are constructed on land that thawing can render unstable. The study will make it possible to develop a response plan positioning the SHQ as a leader in permafrost risk management. We will thus be able to ensure better response planning in the context of climate change, while increasing the resilience of our buildings for the benefit of the Nunavimmiut who live there.

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing

"I welcome this announcement by my colleagues. It demonstrates our government's full commitment to helping northern communities adapt to climate change. Thanks to this study, we will be able to act proactively to improve the resilience of Nunavik villages."

Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava

"The KMHB welcomes this announcement with great enthusiasm. This study will propose a plan for the corrections to be made to existing houses while ensuring that future constructions take the realities of climate change into account. For our tenants, this means living in a safe, secure and above all comfortable environment, which is at the very heart of the KMHB's mission. The study is the starting point of an important collaborative process to ensure the sustainability of Nunavik's housing stock."

Marco Audet, Director General, Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau (KMHB)

Implementing this project falls under action 3.5.2.3 of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, which provides for vulnerability assessment and adaptation planning regarding the impacts of climate change on infrastructure. It is also complementary to action 3.5.2.2 of the plan, which aims to support the construction of sustainable buildings in Nunavik villages.

Through the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, the government is also investing in the continuation of knowledge acquisition on permafrost thawing, as well as providing support for sustainable buildings and integrating climate change into municipal planning in Nunavik villages.

