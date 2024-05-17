QUÉBEC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The 39th joint auction of greenhouse gas units originally scheduled for May 15, 2024, will be held by the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on May 22, 2024.

Only bidders who have already qualified for the May 2024 auction will be eligible to participate. The amended auction notice details the terms and conditions of the takeover and the modified dates for the subsequent stages of the auction.

The auction will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. A total of 51,589,488 units of present vintage and 7,211,000 units of future vintage (2027) will be offered for sale at a minimum price of CA$32.82 (US$24.04). Bidders in Quebec and California will have the opportunity to purchase emission units to meet the environmental objectives set for them under their respective cap-and-trade systems.

Highlight:

The results, i.e. the number of emission units sold and their final price, as well as the identity of the bidders who registered for the auction, will be published on May 30, 2024 on the Ministry's website.

Associated link:

The May 2024 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #39 amended Notice is available on the MELCCFP's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

