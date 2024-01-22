LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - COGINOV, a Canadian leader in semantic technologies and document & records management, continues its expansion into international markets with the announcement of an agreement to manage and oversee operations of CORIUM, a renowned company specializing in document management, including digitization, capture, and automation of documents.

This agreement marks a key step in the acquisition process of Corium by COGINOV, an operation that is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. This strategic acquisition consolidates COGINOV's dominant position in the industry, opening the door to new growth and innovation opportunities. This merger represents a significant milestone in COGINOV's ongoing commitment to delivering superior quality solutions and expanding its global presence. The synergies created by this acquisition enhance the company's ability to adapt to the evolving market needs and to provide significant added value to its clients," says Alkis Papadopoullos, CEO of COGINOV.

Founded in 2002, COGINOV, a Canada-based software publisher, offers its clients innovative solutions developed and operated from Quebec. At the heart of its technology, the Qore platform leverages artificial intelligence to optimize the information value chain. It transforms unstructured content into highly contextualized, easily accessible, and high-value information. COGINOV's solutions enable public and private entities to capture, analyze, engage, automate, and manage their informational assets with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

CORIUM, a Quebec-based company founded in 1986, is the publisher of Librex, a solution that simplifies capture options such as digitization, text recognition (OCR) on images, receiving and capturing documents via emails, and automating filing in document management systems or Windows directories. This software, relying on artificial intelligence, thus enables the automation of receiving and categorizing invoices, purchase orders, or any other types of semi- and unstructured documents.

