Quebec Aerospace Industry: Airbus Canada's Rob Dewar Inducted into the Living Legend of Aviation

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - During the 20th annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, Rob Dewar, Senior Vice President, Customer Satisfaction, Services, and A220 Product Policy at Airbus Canada, was inducted as a "Living Legend of Aviation", the highest honoree awarded by the international organization. This prestigious distinction was awarded to Rob Dewar to highlight the considerable accomplishments he made during his career spanning more than 30 years in the aerospace industry.

Rob Dewar has made several significant contributions to the aviation industry, particularly in the commercial aviation sector. Among other things, the award recognizes his outstanding leadership skills in the definition, development, certification, and marketing of the A220 family of aircraft. Mr. Dewar is now known as the "Father of the A220," and to date, more than 60 million passengers have flown on this Canadian-born aircraft, which is designed and assembled in Mirabel, Quebec, where Airbus Canada employs over 2,500 people.

"The entire Airbus team joins me in congratulating Rob on this award. Throughout his career, Rob has demonstrated the outstanding qualities of a true leader. His hard work, resilience, and professionalism are exemplary, and we are fortunate to count on both his interpersonal and technical abilities on our team," said Benoît Schultz, President, and CEO of Airbus Canada. "Rob's leadership has played a key role in bringing to market the A220 aircraft, which is recognized as the best aircraft in the small single-aisle category for its efficiency and reduced environmental footprint."

Cumulating more than 30 years in the industry, notably 25 years with Bombardier, Mr. Dewar has held several key positions in engineering and product development programs and earned numerous awards along the way. These include, but are not limited to, the Air Transport World (ATW) Aviation Achievement Award for excellence in the airline industry and the naming of the first JetBlue A220 aircraft "Rob Dewar" in recognition for his ingenuity and devotion to the development of the A220 family of aircraft.

"I am touched and humbled by this award, which I share with my team and family, who have inspired me throughout my career. It is because of the talented and exceptional people around me that the A220 is today the success it deserves to be," said Rob Dewar. "Aviation is a genuine passion of mine, and for decades I have done my best each and every day to influence the industry positively."

Mr. Dewar graduated from McGill University in Montreal with an engineering degree specializing in aerospace structures and combustion. Through his work with numerous schools and institutions, he actively supports and assists the next generation of aviation professionals.

"The Living Legends of Aviation are a remarkable group of aviators, entrepreneurs, and extraordinary industry leaders awarded for great achievements in aviation. There is no doubt that Mr. Dewar's accomplishments and leadership have contributed to the advancement of aviation over the past 30 years of his career, and he will continue to make a difference for years to come," said Jerry Paul Lips, Founder and Program Director of the Living Legends.

The Living Legends Awards is known as the Oscars & Hall of Fame of aviation. The Living Legends of Aviation organization is held every January in Los Angeles and every two years in Salzburg, Austria, to honor the industry's most prominent names and global aviation.

About the Living Legends of Aviation

The Living Legends of Aviation are a group of 100 remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation. The Legends are aviation entrepreneurs, innovators, astronauts, industry leaders, record breakers, pilots that have become celebrities, and celebrities that have become pilots. They gather each year to celebrate individual accomplishments and advancements during aviation's 2nd hundred years. The event is produced by Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, an organization that educates and sparks children's interest in aviation.

About the A220

With 223 A220s delivered to 15 airlines operating on four continents, the A220 is the optimal aircraft for regional as well as long-distance routes. To date, 60 million passengers have enjoyed the A220. The fleet is currently flying on over 700 routes and 300 destinations worldwide. As of the end of July 2022, over 25 customers have ordered 774 A220 aircraft - confirming its breakthrough in the small single-aisle market.

About Airbus' presence in Canada

With a presence in several Canadian provinces, Airbus employs more than 4,000 people across the country and generates more than 23,000 indirect jobs in the aerospace sector through various collaborations. Airbus works with close to 700 suppliers across the country. All Airbus divisions are present in Canada: commercial aircraft in Mirabel, QC, helicopters in Fort Erie, ON, and Defense and Space in Ottawa, ON. Airbus' wholly owned subsidiaries, including STELIA Aerospace and NAVBLUE, also have facilities in the country.

The Airbus Canada Limited Partnership is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the Airbus A220 Family and employs over 2,500 people at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Mirabel, Québec.

