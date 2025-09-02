Big on Protein, Bigger on Flavour: Nature's Path Launches Two Bold New Granolas That Deliver Serious Crunch and Crave-Worthy Taste

Powered by 15g of plant-based protein and organic ingredients for feel-good fuel, any time of day

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path , North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food brand, is shaking up the granola aisle with the launch of two protein-packed options in its always delicious granola lineup.

Nature's Path Protein Granola - Blueberry Cinnamon (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.) Nature's Path Protein Granola - Maple Almond Butter (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

Each serving of Nature's Path Protein Granola delivers 15g of easy-to-digest, plant-based protein. The only protein granola on the market made with both organic pea protein and baked with coconut oil, these crunchy clusters are a source of fiber, healthy fats, and sustained energy. As always, the products are certified organic, and vegan-friendly – offering a clean, satisfying breakfast or snack for any time of day.

Nature's Path Protein Granola is available in two craveable, crunchy flavours:

Blueberry Cinnamon : A comforting blend of sweet blueberries and warming cinnamon baked with coconut oil, delivering cozy, crave-worthy clusters of organic oats and plant-powered protein – a "berry" tasty way to start your day.

: A comforting blend of sweet blueberries and warming cinnamon baked with coconut oil, delivering cozy, crave-worthy clusters of organic oats and plant-powered protein – a "berry" tasty way to start your day. Maple Almond Butter : Toasted almonds, creamy almond butter, and rich maple syrup combine in golden granola clusters baked with coconut oil, delivering 15g of protein per serving – a nutty staple that will delight tastebuds.

"At Nature's Path, innovation starts with listening to our consumers," said Arjan Stephens, president, Nature's Path. "As demand for plant-based, high-protein options grows, our new Protein Granola delivers bold flavour, clean ingredients, and supports our mission to create organic foods that nourish people while leaving the earth better than we found it."

Protein Granola is now available online at the Nature's Path website and Amazon, as well as select retailers nationwide. For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.naturespath.com .

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Media contact: [email protected]