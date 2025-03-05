Quarterly Cash Distribution Payment Date Adjustment Due to Canadian Statutory Holiday

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN/DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today informs its unitholders of an adjustment to its previously announced quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2025. This adjustment is required due to the occurrence of a Canadian statutory holiday on the originally scheduled payment date.

The cash distribution payment date originally scheduled for April 18, 2025, has been revised to April 17, 2025.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc., the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its initial public offering in 2021, the Trust has deployed more than $1.0 billion, acquiring more than 25 royalties on 20-plus drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. The Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

