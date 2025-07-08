DRI Healthcare Comments on FDA Approval and our Increased Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Ekterly® (sebetralstat)

– Ekterly is the first and only oral on-demand therapy for treating attacks associated with hereditary angioedema –

– DRI Healthcare is entitled to a tiered royalty on worldwide net sales of Ekterly –

– KalVista has elected to receive additional funding increasing our total investment to $127 million –

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") today announced KalVista Pharmaceuticals ("KalVista") has disclosed it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ekterly (sebetralstat). Ekterly is approved for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. HAE is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurring episodes of severe swelling in various parts of the body, including the face, extremities, gastrointestinal tract, and airways.

"We are very pleased that the FDA has approved Ekterly as the first and only oral on-demand therapy for treating HAE attacks," said Ali Hedayat, Chief Executive Officer of DRI Healthcare. "The addition of the long-dated Ekterly cash flows demonstrates the value that a pre-approval transaction can bring to our portfolio."

"We congratulate our partners at KalVista, who worked diligently to develop Ekterly to help transform the lives of patients who suffer from HAE," added Navin Jacob, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer.

KalVista has notified DRI Healthcare that it has elected to receive the optional payment of $22 million as part of the November 2024 royalty transaction. As a result of receiving this one-time payment, the royalty rate on the first sales tranche steps up and the sales-based milestone amount increases. The transaction now entitles DRI Healthcare to a tiered royalty of 6.00% on net sales up to and including $500 million, 1.10% on net sales above $500 million and up to and including $750 million, and 0.25% on net sales above $750 million. KalVista is entitled to a potential one-time sales-based milestone payment of $57 million if annual worldwide net sales of sebetralstat meet or exceed $550 million in any calendar year before January 1, 2031.

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

