Quarterhill Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its March 10, 2021 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's April 14, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Roxanne Anderson 36,380,130 93.05% 2,717,823 6.95% Dr Michel Tewfik Fattouche 38,088,889 97.42% 1,009,064 2.58% John Kendall Gillberry 36,339,338 92.94% 2,758,615 7.06% Paul Hill 37,891,411 96.91% 1,206,542 3.09% W. Paul McCarten 36,300,965 92.85% 2,796,988 7.15% Richard J. Shorkey 36,290,928 92.82% 2,807,025 7.18% James Douglas Skippen 36,305,718 92.86% 2,792,235 7.14% Anna Tosta 37,805,002 96.69% 1,292,951 3.31%

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting with the holders of 38,128,366 common shares voting in favour of that resolution (representing 97.52% of votes cast) and with 969,587 votes withheld for that resolution (representing 2.48% of votes cast).

Shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated awards under Quarterhill's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan and the granting of awards under the Equity Plan until April 14, 2024 with the holders of 33,539,683 common shares voting in favour of that resolution (representing 85.78% of votes cast) and the holders of 5,558,270 common shares voting against that resolution (representing 14.22% of votes cast).

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS – and its adjacent markets – to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

