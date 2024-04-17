Quarterhill Launches Unified Branding and Announces Presence at Intertraffic Amsterdam Exhibition 2024

Quarterhill Inc. will showcase its full range of transportation solutions for Tolling, Safety and Enforcement, and Logistics under one banner for the first time at this year's Intertraffic

Quarterhill invites Intertraffic Amsterdam 2024 attendees to experience its comprehensive ITS solutions at Stand 01.116, April 16–19, 2024

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announced that it will attend and exhibit at Intertraffic Amsterdam for the first time under one unified brand, bringing together its entire portfolio of subsidiaries under the Quarterhill name. The exhibition will take place from April 16–19, 2024.

Quarterhill's newly launched branding reflects the Company's technology-focused trajectory and a fresh direction that showcases and emphasizes software and logistics solutions. At the heart of the Company's rebrand is the launch of its new website, www.quarterhill.com. The website was designed to simplify the user experience—enabling customers all around the world to find the products, services, and solutions they need quickly and intuitively.

Quarterhill's subsidiaries — Electronic Transactions Consultants (ETC), International Road Dynamics (IRD), Icoms Detections, Sensor Line, and VDS — will exhibit at Intertraffic 2024 together under one banner, showcasing the comprehensive service offerings that span three specialized divisions: Tolling, Safety & Enforcement, and Logistics.

Intertraffic Amsterdam is recognized as the leading global exhibition in the field of critical transportation infrastructure, a key event for traffic technology and mobility professionals from around the world. The event provides an open platform where visitors and industry experts can experience Quarterhill's vast array of solutions that are driving transportation forward — further, faster, and smarter.

Visit Quarterhill at Stand 01.116, where the Company will provide insight into the capabilities and synergies offered across its entire portfolio.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations