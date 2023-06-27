PARIS and SHERBROOKE, QC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - DistriQ – Quantum Innovation Zone, and iXcampus, a technology and university campus in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, have signed a 5-year agreement to facilitate the emergence of initiatives to detect, support and nurture talent and entrepreneurs in the quantum field.

Against a backdrop of intensifying international competition and the emergence of quantum technology in various forums, DistriQ and iXcampus decided to consolidate their strategy around three objectives: the search for market outlets for French and Canadian companies, the attraction of talent and technological complementarity, and a growth strategy. The two partners have agreed to carry out a number of joint actions and projects, including: the organization of events with industrialists in the quantum field, to help identify technological barriers and the emergence of new technological players; the creation of a joint entrepreneurial support program in the quantum field, and the establishment of an international prize at the end of the program; the provision of technical platforms and entrepreneurs in residence as part of the joint program; and the creation of an executive and continuing education program on innovation and quantum.

Clara Doly-Tacconi, Director of Development and Partnerships, is delighted with the agreement: "The complementary nature of our two ecosystems is obvious. This will enable us to consolidate an operational development axis to foster the emergence of quantum innovation and talent. Our collective efforts will help to raise the profile of our two regions in the race for quantum technologies".

"This partnership with IXcampus will enable us to make a real and undeniable impact on our respective ecosystems, while creating distinctive value," emphasizes Richard St-Pierre, Managing Director of DistriQ - Quantum Innovation Zone.

ABOUT IXCAMPUS

iXcampus develops and operates hybrid technology and university campuses at the crossroads of business, start-ups and higher education and research in France. The first 20,000 m2 Campus is located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, and has been awarded the "Territoire d'Industrie et Grand Lieu d'Innovation" label by the Ile-de-France Region since 2019. The Campus is home to Exail, an ultra-high-tech company, an incubator for some fifteen innovative companies, a DeepTech incubator (in the fields of optics/photonics, microelectronics, quantum and AI) and two university courses in datascience and design. The campus will double in size (40,000 m2) by 2025, making it one of the largest DeepTech concentrations in France, with 1,000 students and 1,000 technicians, engineers and researchers.

ABOUT DISTRIQ – QUANTUM INNOVATION ZONE

The non-profit organization (NPO), Quantum Innovation Zone, is a catalyst of expertise and infrastructure that connects and integrates the collaborative initiatives of the quantum ecosystem aimed at the emergence and acceleration of innovations. One of DistriQ's flagship projects is Studio Quantique. One of Quantum Innovation Zone's partners is the Institut quantique from Université de Sherbrooke, which increases the synergy between research, teaching, entrepreneurship and industry.

SOURCE DistriQ, zone innovation quantique

For further information: iXcampus : Gwenaëlle Allaire - [email protected]; DistriQ: Isabelle Stébenne, [email protected]