Quantum Computing Just Took Another Giant Leap--What It Means for Investors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- We are marching towards a quantum computing reality faster than ever. In the latest groundbreaking achievement, scientists just unveiled Aurora, a quantum computer that operates at room temperature—one of the biggest leaps so far toward scalable quantum computing. But with great leaps, come even greater vulnerabilities, with what security experts have dubbed as "q-day", the day when quantum computing power gets into the hands of bad actors. Europol (a multinational EU security organization) already urgently imploring financial institutions and policymakers to prioritize the transition to quantum-safe (or post-quantum) cryptography. Now looking ahead, the market is paying closer attention to not only quantum computing developers, but those who are protecting us from the threat to come, including recent updates coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) (NASDAQ: RGTIW), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO).

The article continued: According to McKinsey analysts, quantum technology's economic impact could reach up to $2 trillion by 2035. Last year, NIST standardized a set of encryption algorithms to secure data from a future quantum computer cyberattack. Now NIST has selected a backup algorithm that can provide a second line of defense, called HQC, which will serve as a backup defense in case quantum computers are someday able to crack ML-KEM.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security, today announced the signing of a strategic channel partnership agreement with COGITO, a premier software distributor with extensive reach across China and beyond. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Scope's flagship quantum security solutions, including QSE Group's quantum-resistant data storage and entropy services, within the rapidly growing Chinese market.

COGITO, established in 2000, operates across China, Singapore, Hong Kong, America, and Australia. Collaborating with over 2,000 resellers and serving more than 40,000 users, COGITO's client base spans enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions. With a deep understanding of market needs and a robust operational team spanning sales, marketing, technology, and media operations, COGITO is uniquely positioned to drive substantial growth for QSE Group in the region.

"Partnering with COGITO marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Their extensive reseller network and established market presence in China will provide a powerful platform to introduce QSE's cutting-edge quantum security solutions to a broader client base. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations worldwide with secure, scalable technologies that protect their data now and into the future."

Through this partnership, COGITO will promote and sell QSE's full suite of quantum security offerings, including decentralized cloud storage and Entropy-as-a-Service, ensuring businesses and institutions can safeguard their critical data assets against current and future cyber threats.

"We are excited to offer QSE's advanced quantum security solutions to our extensive client network," said a spokesperson for COGITO. "As we have observed increasing demand for data security solutions that are resilient against quantum threats, this partnership will enable us to meet those needs and deliver unmatched security to organizations throughout the region."

Scope also recently made a big leap forward with its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) tool, when it announced that QPA is now fully integrated with a widely used risk management system, making it easier for businesses to evaluate and protect themselves against future cyber threats from quantum computing. Using AI-powered automation, this upgraded tool helps organizations quickly and accurately assess their risks, plan their security strategies, and stay ahead of potential quantum-based attacks.

"As quantum threats loom closer, businesses must act now to evaluate and strengthen their security infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Our AI-powered QPA, with full RMF integration, provides a seamless, data-driven approach to assessing and mitigating risks before it's too late."

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are becoming easier to break. One major concern is the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) strategy, where cybercriminals steal encrypted data today, knowing that future quantum computers will be able to decode it.

To help companies stay ahead, QSE Group, the quantum security division of Scope Technologies, has developed an AI-powered assessment tool that simplifies the process of evaluating quantum-related risks. This automated tool provides clear, actionable insights to help businesses protect their sensitive data and infrastructure—without requiring a large investment.

Scope's upgraded Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) offers key advantages, including full integration with widely used risk management frameworks. Prior to the QPA incorporation, Scope affirmed that its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule. These updates are designed to strengthen protections for healthcare data against growing cybersecurity threats.

Shortly after this announcement, the company demonstrated strong market confidence in its progress by securing $2.8 million in new funding. This includes a $1.8 million private placement and a $1 million debt financing deal with its first enterprise-level client, First Majestic Silver. These funds are now available to support further growth and innovation.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, recently announced strong momentum toward its technological roadmap with a portfolio of nearly 400 granted and pending quantum networking patents that IonQ owns or controls in the US and internationally.

"Quantum networking and quantum computing for IonQ are highly synergistic, and we believe that IonQ is the only quantum computing company that has an inherent leadership advantage in the quantum networking market segment," said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. "Our extensive patent portfolio in quantum networking technologies, paired with our consistent delivery and outperformance of quantum networking technological and business milestones, enables new market opportunities to help our customers solve problems unsolvable with current technologies."

IonQ has aggressively expanded its quantum networking capabilities, acquiring Qubitekk in late 2024 and securing a controlling stake in ID Quantique (IDQ), a leader in quantum-safe networking. These moves bolster IonQ's portfolio with nearly 250 networking patents and access to IDQ's expertise in commercialized quantum communication, including South Korea's 800km quantum network and key European projects. IonQ has already commercialized quantum networking through the EPB Quantum Network in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while securing major U.S. government contracts totaling over $81 million.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024. And despite the fact that these earnings revealed the risks and rewards of quantum computing, as reported by Barron's, Rigetti defied its financial setbacks with quantum innovation and strategic partnerships.

The main recent strategic collaboration was with Quanta Computer to accelerate development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing. The companies have committed to investing more than $100 million each over the next five years, with both sides focusing on their complementary strengths to develop superconducting quantum computing technologies. In addition, Quanta will invest $35 million and purchase shares of Rigetti, subject to regulatory clearance.

Our companies' complementary strengths -- Rigetti as a pioneer in superconducting quantum technology, with open, modular architecture enabling incorporation of innovative solutions across different parts of the stack easily," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. "And Quanta as the world's leading notebook/server manufacturer with $43 billion in annual sales -- will help to put us at the forefront of the quantum computing industry."

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT), announced its own strategic collaboration earlier this year, with Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute, Inc. (Sanders TDI) to drive advancement of research in computational biomedicine. Through this collaboration, QCi will provide Sanders TDI with access to its quantum computation technology and hardware, specifically with its Dirac-3 Entropy Quantum Computing Machine to support the Institute's experimental work.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced earlier this year that it has enhanced its Quantum Myriad® all-flash file system, making it the first to offer incremental, in-place system scaling with automatic data leveling. Customers can start with as few as five partially populated NVMe Storage Server nodes and expand seamlessly, adding nodes without disruption or admin intervention. This approach eliminates forklift upgrades, ensures continuous operation, and provides up to 80% usable capacity with n+2 data protection. Future updates will expand scalability to 20 nodes and beyond, delivering virtually unlimited growth to meet evolving AI-era storage demands.

"Myriad's innovative architecture has been designed from the ground up to deliver unmatched performance, scalability, and flexibility," said Ben Jarvis, Technical Director, Quantum. "With the ability to add bare-metal storage nodes one at a time and have them online in just minutes with support for dynamic n+m data protection and data leveling, Myriad stands apart from traditional NAS systems. These capabilities give customers the best of all worlds: high immediate usable capacity and the freedom to seamlessly expand their storage as requirements evolve, maintaining high performance and reliability for mission-critical data sharing—whether via SMB, NFS or using our direct client for GPU workflows—while supporting cutting-edge AI/ML pipelines and data-intensive HPC workloads."

