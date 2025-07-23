High‑Growth Oncology Market Projected For US$900bn in Revenue Despite Policy Headwinds

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Cancer diagnoses are climbing fastest among younger women, sparking alarm that looming cuts to U.S. research budgets could stall progress in prevention and treatment. Adding to the strain, federal and state regulators are re‑examining mRNA vaccines, creating a cloud of uncertainty over future cancer‑funding priorities. Yet even amid this policy turbulence, a new wave of oncology innovators is lining up near‑term milestones that could reshape the landscape—led by Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM), Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO), and Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-American: CATX).

While regulatory red tape tightens, surging diagnoses of colorectal and other GI cancers in young people demand quicker innovation in oncology. Forecasts suggest worldwide cancer‑drug revenues could blow past US$900 billion by 2034. Within that, next‑gen therapies built on precision techniques are slated to reach US$175.2 billion, advancing at a brisk 7.35% annual clip.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) recently held a well‑attended key opinion leader (KOL) webinar where pancreatic and gastrointestinal cancer specialists dissected pelareorep's clinical history, its biomarker data package, and where the oncolytic virus could slot into evolving chemotherapy and immunotherapy regimens.

"I want to thank our esteemed panel of oncologists for their meaningful contributions to our KOL event," said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics. "Their insights underscore a critical and timely message: pelareorep is a compelling immunotherapy platform that is well situated for combination strategies and a highly differentiated asset for pharma partners looking to expand or establish leadership in GI oncology. We are committed to moving forward aggressively toward registrational development while engaging with partners who share our vision of transforming outcomes in these difficult-to-treat cancers."

The panel revisited survival gains in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), reviewed translational evidence of "cold‑to‑hot" tumor conversion, and outlined next steps for a registration-enabling study. Management said feedback from the discussion would inform both upcoming trial designs and partnering talks now underway.

The event came on the heels of Oncolytics having rolled out an expanded translational‑data review that tightened the scientific case for pelareorep, an intravenously delivered oncolytic reovirus. Renewed analyses from the GOBLET gastrointestinal cancer study and the AWARE‑1 breast cancer study confirmed that the virus replicates inside tumors, switches on interferon signaling in the immune system, and draws tumor‑infiltrating lymphocytes into the tumor microenvironment.

"This robust data set, amassed from several studies in cancers that have historically resisted immunotherapeutic approaches, provides definitive validation of pelareorep's immune-mediated mechanism of action," said Dr. Thomas Heineman, Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics. "We observed tumor biopsy-confirmed virus replication, immune cell activation, and the recruitment of cytotoxic T cells into the TME – all consistent with the durable responses observed in patients with metastatic PDAC and HR+/HER2- breast cancer who were treated with pelareorep."

Investigators also recorded higher PD‑L1 expression and tracked newly expanded cytotoxic T‑cell clones in blood samples that matched those inside shrinking lesions—molecular fingerprints that point to stronger responses when pelareorep is combined with standard-of-care treatments and checkpoint inhibitors.

"The collection of data here show that pelareorep works how a cancer immunotherapy should work," said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics. "Pelareorep is a versatile product candidate with strong platform potential to enhance immunological responses in multiple indications, including hard-to-treat cancers. Such compelling findings should be exciting to strategic partners focused on finding a platform immunotherapy in large indications with high unmet medical needs."

Clinical outcomes already hint at real‑world benefit. In more than 100 first‑line mPDAC patients, pelareorep‑based regimens achieved a 21.9% two‑year overall‑survival rate versus a 9.2% historical benchmark. A separate single‑arm study that paired pelareorep with chemotherapy and a checkpoint blocker produced a 62% objective‑response rate—especially notable given that no checkpoint therapy is approved in this cancer today.

In hormone‑receptor‑positive, HER2‑negative metastatic breast cancer (HR+/HER2‑ mBC), two randomized trials added more than ten months of median overall survival, while BRACELET‑1 nearly doubled median progression‑free survival to 12.1 months compared with 6.4 months for control patients.

To steer these data toward value‑creating deals and late‑stage trials, the company strengthened its leadership earlier this year by appointing industry veteran Jared Kelly as CEO and naming Andrew Aromando Chief Business Officer. The duo previously helped guide Ambrx Biopharma into a US$2 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson, experience the board believes will support capital‑efficient development and strategic partnering for pelareorep.

"Pelareorep's clinical data across multiple tumors is striking and represents the potential for a true backbone immunotherapy to address many in-need indications," said Kelly. "With a renewed focus and sharpened clinical development plan, we believe we will move pelareorep forward effectively and efficiently to a place where potential partners will see the value of a de-risked immunotherapy."

As CBO, Aromando is now leading global business development and helping shape the company's corporate, clinical, and regulatory strategies. The leadership tandem is expected to prioritize partnering and expansion opportunities while preserving capital efficiency—a strategy well-suited for pelareorep's growing clinical profile.

"I'm thrilled to join Oncolytics at such a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Aromando. "With promising data in difficult-to-treat cancers and a compelling body of clinical evidence in over 1,100 patients, I believe the Company is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful value to patients and other stakeholders in the near term."

Pelareorep currently holds FDA Fast Track designations in mPDAC (pancreatic cancer) and HR+/HER2‑ mBC (breast cancer), along with Orphan‑Drug status for pancreatic cancer in the United States and Europe.

With mechanistic proof, survival data that outperform historical controls, and fresh validation from the recent KOL event, Oncolytics Biotech is aligning its clinical, regulatory, and business strategies to move pelareorep into registration‑enabling trials and position it as a backbone immunotherapy across solid tumors.

In other recent industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) recently reported that adding CUE‑101 to pembrolizumab produced a 50% overall response rate in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV‑positive head and neck cancer who had a combined positive score (CPS) ≥ 1, including the same 50% response in those with low CPS 1–19. The regimen has now generated two complete responses, an 88% 12‑month overall survival rate, and a median overall survival of 32 months, handily outperforming historical pembrolizumab data.

"The culmination of maturing data further support our conviction that CUE-101, representative of our approach with the CUE-100 series, demonstrates a potential breakthrough therapeutic approach for establishing a new standard of care," said Dan Passeri, CEO of Cue Biopharma. "With this maturing data, we are further emboldened in our conviction that our Immuno-STAT® platform represents transformative potential for selectively modulating the patient's immune system."

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) recently published Phase 2 RAMP 201 results in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, showing avutometinib + defactinib delivered a 31% confirmed overall response rate in recurrent low‑grade serous ovarian cancer, rising to 44% in KRAS‑mutant tumors.

"The publication of the primary analysis of the RAMP 201 study in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer in the Journal of Clinical Oncology reflects the meaningful clinical advancement demonstrated by the combination of avutometinib plus defactinib for patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer," said John Hayslip, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Verastem Oncology. "The findings supported the recent FDA approval of the combination in KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer and our ongoing global Phase 3 RAMP 301 trial of the combination in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer with and without a KRAS mutation."

Median progression‑free survival reached 12.9 months overall and 31.0 months in the KRAS‑mutant subgroup, with 82% of patients experiencing some tumor shrinkage regardless of mutation status.

Back in June, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) presented updated Phase 1 TRAVERSE data showing a single dose of ALLO‑316 achieved a 31% confirmed response rate in heavily pre‑treated renal cell carcinoma patients whose tumors expressed CD70 in ≥ 50 % of cells.

"ALLO-316 is showing clear evidence of targeted antitumor activity in patients who had failed most or all approved therapies for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma," said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., EVP, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Allogene. "Our proprietary Dagger technology allows the use of a standard cyclophosphamide and fludarabine-based lymphodepletion regimen with a single dose of ALLO-316. Strong CAR T-cell kinetics and extensive infiltration of tumor tissue by CAR T cells are combining to generate deep and durable remissions. These are results that were previously considered out of reach for patients with advanced solid tumors."

Four of five responders remain in remission—including one lasting more than 12 months—while safety remained manageable with no graft‑versus‑host disease observed. Investigators say the results highlight allogeneic CAR T's potential in solid tumors and justify continued expansion of the study.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-American: CATX) recently began recruiting the third dose‑escalation cohort of its Phase 1/2a trial testing [²¹²Pb]VMT‑α‑NET in unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2)‑positive neuroendocrine tumors, raising the fixed dose by 20% to 6 mCi. Earlier cohorts showed anti‑tumor activity with mostly low‑grade adverse events, prompting FDA alignment to explore whether the higher dose can further enhance efficacy.

"We are excited to start exploring a higher dose level of VMT-α-NET after successfully completing an interaction with the FDA that was agreed prior to commencement of this trial," commented Markus Puhlmann, Chief Medical Officer of Perspective. "We are encouraged by the overall clinical profile observed at the second dose level of VMT-α-NET—including evidence of anti-tumor activity and primarily low-grade adverse events—and we believe it is important to assess whether a higher dose could further improve the therapeutic profile."

The company plans additional safety and efficacy readouts, including dosimetry analyses, at scientific meetings in 2H 2025.

