Quantum and AI Disruption Is Creating a New Class of Must-Watch Tech Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp. and Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The pace of technological change is accelerating fast—reshaping how we compute, analyze data, and create. But as quantum computing inches closer to reality, cybersecurity experts are raising serious red flags. One major concern? "Q-Day"—a looming event where quantum-powered attackers could crack today's strongest encryption in mere seconds . With that threat on the horizon, regulators and privacy watchdogs are urging organizations to adopt quantum-resistant encryption before 2035 . Although some still treat it as a long-term risk, analysts are warning that quantum computing deserves immediate attention . Recent developments in both quantum innovation and next-generation cybersecurity underscore that this is no longer just a theoretical issue. Over the past few weeks, several key players have made strategic moves in the space—among them Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The article continued: According to Research and Markets, the Post-Quantum Cryptography market is on track to surge at a 41.47% CAGR, reaching an estimated US$17.69 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, Market.us projects the Quantum Computing Software market will expand at a 40% CAGR over the same period, climbing to US$31.8 billion.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a fast-rising player in the quantum security space, is leaning into the encryption arms race with fresh capital, new tools, and a mission to democratize quantum-grade security across multiple industries. Recently, Scope announced a $1.5 million private placement financing, including a $1 million strategic investment from First Majestic Silver Corp., which has taken on a dual role of investor and enterprise client.

Proceeds will be used to repay a prior loan and to accelerate development of Scope's upcoming QSE mobile app—a fully quantum-resistant messaging and file-sharing platform powered by its proprietary Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) technology. The mobile app will complement Scope's growing stack of cybersecurity solutions, offering decentralized, end-to-end encryption that remains resilient even in a post-quantum future.

Scope is also gaining traction internationally. Recently it secured a master reseller agreement with Coegi Cloud AB, a Microsoft Solution Partner based in Sweden, to drive adoption of its quantum-resistant encryption and storage solutions across Europe and North America. Just days earlier, Scope inked a channel partnership with COGITO, a leading software distributor in China, Singapore, and Australia, giving the company access to over 2,000 resellers and 40,000 users across government, enterprise, and academic sectors.

These moves build on Scope's February launch of its upgraded Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) , a tool that uses AI-driven automation to help businesses assess their exposure to quantum threats. Its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is already aligned with upcoming U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) updates to the HIPAA Security Rule, giving Scope an early mover advantage in protecting healthcare data from emerging quantum threats. With full integration into widely used risk management frameworks, QPA simplifies what has traditionally been a complex and costly process, giving organizations of all sizes a clearer path to post-quantum resilience.

"As quantum threats loom closer, businesses must act now to evaluate and strengthen their security infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Our AI-powered QPA, with full RMF integration, provides a seamless, data-driven approach to assessing and mitigating risks before it's too late."

This advancement arrives as the quantum landscape heats up. Microsoft's unveiling of its Majorana 1 processor highlights just how close scalable quantum architectures are to reality—bringing the threat of quantum-powered cyberattacks from hypothetical to increasingly tangible.

As headlines continue to spotlight the risks of "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" tactics, Scope's timing appears well calibrated. From secure messaging to enterprise risk assessments, the company is positioning itself not just as a vendor—but as an early solution provider in a race many haven't yet realized they're in.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope AI at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, is taking aim at one of cybersecurity's biggest challenges—turning mountains of risk data into actionable insights—with the launch of its Managed Risk Operations Center (mROC) Partner Alliance. The new program empowers trusted managed security providers to deliver end-to-end cyber risk services, helping organizations quantify threats in business terms like lost revenue, productivity, or brand trust.

"Given the increasing complexity of the attack surface, Qualys' mROC will be extremely valuable in helping our clients identify and mitigate risk," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Marketing at GuidePoint Security. "Qualys continues to empower its partners with cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats, enhance operational efficiency, and implement a proactive approach to mitigating risk. We're excited for this evolution."

The mROC alliance is built around Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk™ platform, which helps partners deliver integrated cyber risk services like onboarding, monitoring, and remediation—all aligned to business strategy. By tapping into Qualys' enterprise base, MSSPs gain new revenue opportunities while enabling CISOs to shift from reactive defense to proactive, data-driven risk management.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR), is sounding the alarm on a growing cybersecurity blind spot—machine identities. In its newly released 2025 State of Machine Identity Security report, the company found that 72% of organizations suffered at least one certificate-related outage in the past year, while half reported breaches tied to compromised machine identities.

"Machine identities of all kinds will continue to skyrocket over the next year, bringing not only greater complexity but also increased risks," said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk. "Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting machine identities – from API keys to code signing certificates – to exploit vulnerabilities, compromise systems and disrupt critical infrastructure, leaving even the most advanced businesses dangerously exposed. This research highlights the urgency for security leaders to establish a comprehensive, end-to-end machine identity security strategy that tackles the non-human identities that matter most to prevent potential attacks and outages—especially as AI agents continue to rise and the quantum attack timeline shortens."

As AI and cloud-native adoption accelerate, machine identities like API keys and tokens are exploding in number—outpacing humans and creating blind spots across fragmented security teams. With nearly 80% of leaders expecting a 150% surge in machine identities this year, CyberArk is positioning itself as a critical safeguard in an era where identity is the new cybersecurity perimeter.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are doubling down on secure enterprise AI with the launch of the Cisco Secure AI Factory—an end-to-end infrastructure solution purpose-built for AI workloads. Designed to embed security at every layer, from the hardware stack to the application level, the platform will combine Cisco's AI Defense tools and Hybrid Mesh Firewall with NVIDIA's accelerated compute and networking capabilities to help organizations scale AI without compromising security.

"AI can unlock groundbreaking opportunities for the enterprise," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. "To achieve this, the integration of networking and security is essential. Cisco and NVIDIA's trusted, innovative solutions empower our customers to harness AI's full potential simply and securely."

This architecture arrives at a critical moment, as data centers transform into "AI factories" and demand soars for infrastructure that can support model training, deployment, and governance at scale. Cisco and NVIDIA's approach offers both pre-configured and modular options, giving enterprises the flexibility to integrate their existing systems while aligning with AI security frameworks like NIST and OWASP. By merging high-performance networking with real-time threat detection and workload protection, the companies are laying the groundwork for a new category of infrastructure—one where AI innovation and zero-trust security go hand in hand.

"AI factories are transforming every industry, and security must be built into every layer to protect data, applications and infrastructure," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together, NVIDIA and Cisco are creating the blueprint for secure AI—giving enterprises the foundation they need to confidently scale AI while safeguarding their most valuable assets."

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope Technologies Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope Technologies Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope Technologies Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope Technologies Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5234037/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE USA News Group