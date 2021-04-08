Quantropi gathers momentum with addition of Michael Redding as Chief Technology Officer

Cybersecurity disrupter appoints former Accenture Ventures Managing Director with exceptional take-to-market track record, prepares breakthrough product launches, eyes hyper-growth.

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Quantropi, Inc., a ground-breaking Canadian quantum-secure communication solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Michael Redding as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Mr. Redding will oversee Product Strategy, Engineering, Research and Development and Customer Support.

With a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton and a Master's in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern, Mr. Redding is a highly accomplished technologist, keynote speaker and market watcher with a penchant for bold ideas and game-changing results. Before joining Quantropi, he incubated and launched technology innovations for enterprises across multiple geographies and industries during 30 successful years in wide-ranging roles with Accenture. Most recently, as Managing Director and co-founder of Accenture Ventures, Mr. Redding grew a global portfolio of strategic partnerships and 38 equity investments in emerging technology startups, including in cybersecurity, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality, blockchain, and cloud (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS). He is also a former member of the Board of Directors for the Accenture Foundation and Board Observer for startups Maana and Splice Machine.

"We could not be prouder to have Mike join our team as CTO. With burgeoning demand for future-proof privacy and security solutions, Quantropi is uniquely positioned to solve the critical global problem posed by exponential increases in quantum computing capacity," said James Nguyen, Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to a patented breakthrough technology offering, our company has been able to attract significant investments and top international talent. We're thrilled to have Mike on board as we take our business to the next level."

"Simply put, I am excited to join Quantropi because of the brilliance and elegance of this novel technology, and how it secures data communications against current and future threats while dramatically improving cryptographic performance over today's standards," Mr. Redding stated. "That, as well as the energy, attitude, and ambition displayed by the company's leadership and conveyed in its corporate motto: 'Bring it on.'"

Mr. Redding will provide an early reveal of the company's go-to-market product offerings in a presentation on the Current State of the Art in Securing Networks from Quantum Threats at this season's prestigious Quantum.Tech Conference. The high-profile virtual event, where Mr. Nguyen will also be delivering a presentation, titled Digital QKD to the Rescue: Saving Tomorrow's Global Economy Today, will bring together experts across the quantum ecosystem from April 12 to 14, 2021.

Said Quantropi's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Randy Kuang: "Quantropi is very pleased to be a Bronze Sponsor of #QT21, and is looking forward to taking the stage to demonstrate how our company's core QEEP™ technology powers both our flagship QiSpace™ cloud platform – the world's first Digital QKD service, enabling the generation and distribution of pure quantum entropy over the existing Internet in Perfect Secrecy – and CipherSpace™, the first-ever truly quantum-secure desktop One Time Pad (OTP) file encryption/decryption application."

About Quantropi

Quantropi, Inc., is a Canadian Cybersecurity company that provides Enterprises with Quantum Secure Data Communications products for use over today's Internet with Perfect Secrecy. The company's patented QEEP™ technology enables quantum-secure key distribution over unlimited distances, via any communications network. Uniquely positioned in-market as the only vendor capable of delivering an easily deployable, cost-effective and an effortlessly scalable evolutionary solution to upgrade existing networks and systems to total timeless security, Quantropi's vision is to be the standard for quantum-secure data communications — no matter what the future technology, or threat, may be. Bring it on.

For further information: please email [email protected], or visit https://quantropi.com.