Quantropi and HIMERA Deliver Quantum-secure Tactical Communications

Quantropi has joined forces with HIMERA to bring quantum-secure tactical radios to global defense markets.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Quantropi Inc ., a pioneer in quantum-secure data and communications, has announced an exclusive partnership with HIMERA a Ukrainian tactical communications company, to integrate quantum security solutions into HIMERA's battle-proven G1 PRO tactical handsets, extenders, and repeaters. Quantropi will be the exclusive distributor of HIMERA products for the US and Canada, with the right to promote in select NATO and allied markets. The partnership represents a major leap forward in ensuring secure, reliable communication on the modern battlefield.

HIMERA G1 PRO (CNW Group/Quantropi Inc.)

"Partnering with HIMERA enables us to combine our quantum-secure cryptographic capabilities with one of the most proven tactical radios on the market," said James Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantropi. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with Quantropi's mission to safeguard global digital communication systems, including our deepening focus on providing secure military communications."

The HIMERA G1 PRO tactical radios, renowned for their success on the frontlines in Ukraine, are specifically tailored for global defense forces. This is the most battle-tested squad radio on the market today — using proprietary "low probability of intercept, low probability of detect" and frequency hopping technology to counter electronic warfare capabilities. Incorporating Quantropi's QiSpace™ platform , the HIMERA Tactical Communication System will be enhanced with cutting-edge, quantum-secure encryption technology and strong entropy quantum random numbers.

Strategic Importance

Defense organizations and NATO members are actively working to strengthen their tactical communication systems using quantum security. As part of its participation in NATO's DIANA accelerator program, Quantropi will collaborate with HIMERA to test these quantum-secure radios in NATO environments.

"The HIMERA G1 PRO can fill a critical gap for NATO members – an EW-resistant, quantum secure squad radio at an extremely competitive price point," said Misha Rudominski, Co-Founder at HIMERA. "With Quantropi's QiSpace™ technology, we are raising the bar for electronic warfare protection, ensuring the security and effectiveness of battlefield communications. This solution will provide governments and defense organizations worldwide with a future-proof solution against emerging quantum threats."

About Quantropi

Quantropi is a dual-tech company providing innovative technologies to enable quantum-secure data and communication security for governments, enterprises, product manufacturers, and the IoT market, through its flagship QiSpace™ platform. QiSpace™ is the only offering that provides all three prerequisites for end-to-end quantum security — Trust, Uncertainty, and Entropy, safeguarding data and communications against current and future Quantum - AI hybrid threats.

About HIMERA

HIMERA, headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a developer and manufacturer of communication systems for complex electronic environments. HIMERA solutions are battlefield-ready and are used in the hottest defensive and offensive operations in Ukraine. HIMERA is a multidisciplinary team of experts who are constantly improving the product line based on the active feedback by the Ukrainian defense forces. HIMERA products are already present in most types of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and have been validated by the US Air Force and Special Operations Forces.

For more information, contact us at [email protected]