QUADREAL PROPERTY GROUP BRINGS AN 'AIR OF SURPRISE' TO IT'S VISITORS AT RETAIL SPACES THIS SUMMER

Interactive Art Installations and Giveaways Across the Country

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - From balloon art to a trip in the clouds, QuadReal Property Group is bringing a sense of whimsical surprise to its retail shopping centres across Canada. Between August 3 to 7, guests can immerse themselves in uplifting and experiential art installations under the theme of 'An Air of Surprise' with countless opportunities to strike a pose among the Instagram-worthy creations and take advantage of fun-filled giveaways.

"QuadReal is so pleased that our retail properties are social gathering hubs within the communities they serve, and we are always looking for innovative ways to bring people together through unique and engaging experiences," says Chrystal Burns, EVP of Canadian Retail at QuadReal. "This year's 'Air of Surprise' events connect our retail properties across Canada in a unique campaign designed for guests to engage with beautiful works of art right in their own backyard. It also allows us to give a few of our lucky visitors something back, as our appreciation for their loyalty to our local retail spaces."

The 'Air of Surprise' installations are taking place simultaneously in early August with each property featuring a different activation including:

Bayview Village (Toronto, ON) - August 3 to 6 – BV Air Kisses . . . where every air kiss becomes a haute memory. Hey, Gorgeous! Put on your stilettos and grab your BFF to strike a pose in Bayview's chic immersive photo op and experience. Surround yourself with balloon-themed love and air kisses while we snap your pic and send it to you instantly. Psssst! Share your pic with @BVShops on social media using #BVAirKisses for a chance to win a $250 Bayview Village gift card!

Bower Place (Red Deer, AB) - August 3 to 6 – The Balloon Saloon: Experience a captivating photo moment where vibrant colours and gravity-defying designs come to life. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world, capture the magic with your camera, and make lasting memories. Plus, children will receive a free balloon-made cowboy hat, adding a touch of Wild West wonder to this enchanting event. More: bowerplace.com

Capilano Mall (Vancouver, B.C.) - August 4 to 6 – Happiness Is in the Air: Get ready to groove and grin at Capilano Mall! Do a happy dance over to the Smiley Face Balloon Installation and strike a pose, snap delightful selfies, and don't forget to tag us on social media @shopcapilanomall for a chance to win a $250 Capilano gift card! Plus, to keep the energy high, we'll have a DJ spinning upbeat tunes throughout the event. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to dance, smile, and shop. More: capilanomall.com

Cloverdale Mall (Toronto, ON) - August 3 to 6 – Fresh Pickin's: Where the taste of local meets the artistry of balloons. Shop local seasonal fruits and veggies at our pop-up market, in partnership with Metro. Plus, it's a feast for the eyes at our fruit-themed balloon photo op. Snap a pic and share it on social media tagging @cloverdalemall and #freshpickins for your chance to win a $250 Cloverdale Shopping Spree! More: cloverdalemall.com

Marché Central (Montreal, QC) - August 3 to 6 – Cloud 9: Soar to Cloud 9 and embark on an immersive whimsical journey at Marché Central. Snap a pic as you joyfully swing amongst the clouds and share your picture with us by tagging @MarcheCentral for a chance to win one of five $100 Marché Central gift cards. More: marchecentral.com

Oakridge Park (Vancouver, B.C.) - August 3 to 7 – Balloon Ball Gowns: Take delight in Oakridge Park's creative twist on the S/S 2023 "airy" fashion trend with a sartorial installation on display— for a limited time — at the Oakridge Park Gallery. The en vogue installation features three bespoke Balloon Ball Gowns crafted entirely out of balloons by Canadian artist Gab Bois. Extend your visit with a tour of The Oakridge Park Gallery. The Oakridge Park Gallery represents the essence of Oakridge Park, a cultural hub and new town centre for Vancouver that draws inspiration from artists, architects and designers from around the world. Experience everything from botanical sculptures crafted by floral artist Azuma Makoto in partnership with Miele and artful vignettes by Turkish designer Ceyda Balaban, to custom-designed living spaces and curated furnishings. More: oakridgepark.com

Westshore Town Centre (Victoria, B.C.) - August 3 to 6 – Raise the Woof: Come raise the woof at Westshore Town Centre's free-to-attend balloon dog art exhibit. From paintings to sculptures and even a photo op with life-sized balloon dogs, this is one event sure to get the whole family's tails wagging. Tag us in your social pics @westshoretowncentre for a chance to win a $200 gift card to spend at WTC. Best of all, guests are invited to "adopt" their fave balloon animal art pieces and can bring them home after the exhibit closes - by donation with proceeds to Raincoast Dog Rescue in Victoria. More: westshoretowncentre.com

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (Langley, B.C.) - August 3 to 7 – Donut Worry, Be Happy: Join us for a sweet and unforgettable treat! Step inside the life-sized donut box to snap a pic and indulge in a world of sugary goodness. Whether you're biting into an imaginary donut or striking a pose as the ultimate donut connoisseur, be sure to share your pics with us on social media by tagging @shopwillowbrook to be entered to win a $500 Willowbrook gift card. But that's not all, the first 250 lucky guests will receive a delicious donut pool floaty to enjoy all summer long! It's a picture-perfect opportunity that will both satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you hungry for more. More: shopwillowbrook.com

"Curating these unique experiences gives all our visitors a little something extra to enjoy. We're excited to host these events and can't wait to see our guests share these experiences with their loved ones," says Burns.

For more information about each installation, please visit the location's website.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

SOURCE QuadReal Property Group

For further information: Hannah Wanlin, Manager, Corporate Communications, QuadReal Property Group, [email protected], +1416-881-5129