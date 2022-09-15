MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Quadbridge Inc. (Quadbridge), a leading North American provider of hardware and software IT solutions, headquartered in Montreal, is pleased to announce it has added to its customer offering the capabilities of Able-One Systems Inc. (Able One), a prominent end-to-end IT solutions provider, based in Ontario, through a recently concluded acquisition. Customers of the newly expanded company can now count on 130+ employees, in four offices across North American time zones, to provide them with expert technology consulting and acquisition services, Professional Services for IT projects, and Managed Services for IT operations. The additional technology expertise and deep experience brought by Able One's seasoned staff also broaden the options available to their customers.

"The Able One team and portfolio are a perfect complement to our existing business, giving our growing company a deep-rooted presence in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and British Columbia. With our office in Arizona, we are now better able to meet all the IT needs of companies the length and breadth of Canada and the USA," said Nelson Pacheco, President of Quadbridge.

Since its inception in 2007, Quadbridge has built a strong reputation in the IT industry and has grown quickly, repeatedly ranking on the Canadian Business Growth 500 list. In April 2021, it acquired Vancouver-based DTM Systems Corp., to expand its reach in Canada, and bolster solutions delivery and managed services capabilities. Today's acquisition of Able One builds on that momentum.

"Just as with DTM, we're looking at this acquisition as a union," said PJ Emam, Quadbridge Founder and CEO. "There's great synergy and tremendous opportunity here. We're thrilled to join the executive leadership and teams together and bring the combined power of both organizations to solve our customers' IT challenges and drive success through technology," he added.

Founded in 1988, Able One began as a technology reseller, and is now known for its end-to-end, cross-platform IT solutions. Its broad range of expertise and outstanding client satisfaction have ensured its continuity for the past 34 years.

"We're excited to begin this new chapter in our story, contributing our experience and know-how to the further development of Quadbridge, and gaining from the recognition they enjoy with a number of additional partners to benefit our existing and future customers," said Mark Ciprietti, President of Able One.

As a combined entity, Quadbridge and Able One will be able to offer more access to a wider and deeper range of expertise, expanded and enhanced solution offerings, cross-border, cross-platform capability, and even stronger account management and client experience. Both the Quadbridge and Able One portfolios will be available to all customers immediately. The two organizations will integrate over the coming months.

Expanding fast through organic growth and acquisition since 2007, Quadbridge is a single-source provider of IT solutions tailored to simplify and facilitate the technology journey of a wide range of medium and large companies in both Canada and the United States. From offices in Montreal, Quebec; Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario; Phoenix, Arizona; and Vancouver, British Columbia; Quadbridge's 130+ employees expertly advise, engineer, implement, and manage the perfect mix of technology to fit each customer's business needs and constraints. Learn more at quadbridge.com

For further information: Sonia Gasparini, Director, Marketing, [email protected], +1.514.998.2020