Qtrade Direct Investing® encourages Calgarians to think beyond their four walls when it comes to retirement

For people planning on using their home to fund retirement, that means selling it, or leveraging the equity with products like reverse mortgages, and increasingly, there are non-traditional approaches too, like turning it into an Airbnb rental. In a highly novel approach, the residents of 511 7a St NE in Calgary are even using their home to make some extra dollars by having Qtrade place their advertisement on the side of it, driving home the message that Canadians should think beyond those four walls when it comes to saving for the future. The ad will be installed today and run until Sunday, August 27.

"Having a diversified portfolio of investments, which can include real estate, but also things like stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds held in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan or Tax-Free Savings Account will help you have peace of mind when retirement comes and ensure your house can remain a home and not simply a financial asset," shares Christine Zalzal, Head of Qtrade and SVP of Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth at Aviso.

Historically, the S&P 500 has provided average returns of 10% annually1, almost double the 5.9% yearly appreciation the housing market has averaged over the past 15 years, according to benchmark housing prices from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).2 According to CREA, the median sale price for a single detached home in Calgary was $606,400 in the first quarter of 2023.3 That's just over a million dollars shy of that $1.7 million Canadians on average may need to comfortably retire.4

1 S&P Dow Jones Indices 2 Canada Composite Housing (all markets and regions) benchmark prices, provided by the Canadian Real Estate Association , increased from $320,700 in July 2008 to $757,300 in July 2023, representing a 136.2% total 15-year appreciation, or 5.896% annually. 3 Canadian Real Estate Association 4 Based on 70% of annual pre-retirement income of $100,000 over a retirement duration of 25 years. Figures and retirement duration are for illustrative purposes only. Figures do not factor in inflation or return on invested savings. Total retirement figure(s) refers to various sources of income including real estate equity, pension plans and other sources.





Not to mention the fact that investing in the stock market means someone doesn't have to sell their home to get those returns – they can enjoy retirement while still staying close to the community they've built over the years. And the sooner they start investing, the easier it will be to achieve their retirement goals.

"Retirement is personal, and the number you need to get there depends on what you want it to look like," says Zalzal. "Whether it's $1.7 million, something more modest, or even something more extravagant, having your retirement nest egg spread across different types of assets and investments can help you get there. Qtrade gives you access to the tools and information you need to invest with confidence and write your own future – however you imagine it."

Qtrade makes building a well-diversified portfolio easy with an award-winning platform, innovative planning and research tools, and industry-leading customer service to support clients every step of the way. While there's no guarantee what the future will hold, one thing's for sure: the sooner someone starts investing, the better off they'll likely be. The best time to start investing is today.

Watch for Qtrade's campaign throughout the city or learn more at qtrade.ca/starttoday .

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 24 first-place wins over the past 16 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages. It is currently rated the number one online broker by The Globe and Mail.

With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 200 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions. Qtrade believes that Canadian do-it-yourself investors should have confidence in their financial decisions, confidence in the tools we provide to help them make those decisions and confidence in the support we offer.

About Aviso

Aviso is about powering wealth. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, with over $110 billion in assets under administration and management. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors.

We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. These organizations depend on Aviso for specific wealth management services, solutions and expertise that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive industry.

Our comprehensive offering includes investment and insurance-based platforms which support thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager oversees NEI Investments, a comprehensive lineup of responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial back-office services, trade execution, clearing, processing, and reporting.

Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth Inc. and its subsidiaries.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Aviso Correspondent Partners operates as a separate business unit of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. are all wholly owned subsidiaries of Aviso Wealth Inc. This material is for informational purposes only. While this material has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable, Qtrade Direct Investing does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or reliability of this information.

