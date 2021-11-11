QUEBEC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - QSL, a world-class company specializing in the operation of port terminals, stevedoring, maritime services, logistics and transportation throughout North America, is now the very first Canadian maritime company to adhere to the United Nations Global Compact. This prominent Quebec company is setting the pace with its continued commitment to sustainable development.

"We are incredibly proud to announce our adherence to the United Nations Global Compact and its ten principles enshrining human rights and international standards for labour, the environment and anticorruption. It shows that QSL is ready to integrate these principles in its corporate strategy, culture, and daily activities, and to bring progress where we have influence," said QSL President and CEO Robert Bellisle.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest sustainable development initiative for businesses. The United Nations launched it to give the global economy a human dimension. It provides a way for responsible businesses to apply sustainable development principles in their strategies and operations. Membership comes with certain responsibilities including the publication of yearly progress reports describing the company's efforts in integrating the ten principles.

"Respect for the environment is at the heart of our corporate culture. It drives us to innovate and raise the bar to reduce our environmental footprint and support the vitality of the communities in which we operate. For us, it's crystal clear: being good isn't enough; we have to be the best," added Mr. Bellisle.

Over the years, our commitment has resulted in Green Alliance certification for our terminals, complete water treatment systems and an extensive network of electric conveyors, local production and supply of equipment, citizens' committees, the adoption a circular economy approach and the development of new technologies such as telemetry.

QSL will also eliminate plastic water bottles entirely in all its ports and terminals by early 2022, a yearly reduction of 500,000 plastic bottles.

"I believe that our adherence to the United Nations Global Compact is the crowning achievement of our sustainable development efforts. It is why we are so proud to make this commitment to the world and show that it is in our DNA. QSL has the unshakeable intention to remain an industry leader and an exemplary corporate citizen," added Mr. Bellisle.

About QSL

A key player in the supply chain, Quebec City-based QSL develops innovative, tailor-made solutions to handle cargo while paying careful attention to goods and contributing to the well-being of the communities in which it operates. Their socioeconomic impact is impressive, with over 2000 employees and activities deployed throughout 59 port terminals in Canada and the United States. QSL is listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies and its corporate culture is among the most admired in Canada. Its port terminals are Green Alliance certified.

