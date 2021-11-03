An influential figure in the AI ecosystem, Isabelle Turcotte brings with her more than 25 years of marketing and communications experience in the fields of technology, telecommunications and professional services. She has served as CMO of Scale AI, Canada's AI Supercluster, since 2019. Previously she held the positions of Head of Regional Marketing at Deloitte (2017–2019) and VP, Marketing and Global Strategy, at Tata Communications/Teleglobe (2004–2016).

Isabelle also serves on several boards of directors, including the Board of Relief (2018-present), Forum IA Quebec's industry promotion committee (2020-present), Techno Montreal (2016–2019) and the i3 Forum, which brings together 54 of the world's largest telecommunications service providers (2000–2017).

Martin Bouchard, cofounder and president of QScale, states: "Isabelle brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and branding to our team and her arrival is part of our international growth strategy. The construction of our first campus is progressing rapidly and we are already looking ahead to next steps and the positioning of our offer on the global market."

"We're all looking to find purpose in our work, seeking opportunities that enable us to merge our values with our expertise," adds Isabelle Turcotte. "QScale represents everything I'm excited about: an innovative and flourishing company, the AI and green technology sector, and a vision that combines the protection of our environment with industrial and economic development."

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible data processing centers for high-performance computing, for applications such as AI and quantum computing. QScale's approach addresses the growing need for technology infrastructure while neutralizing their environmental impact by combining renewable energy and heat recovery. This can be used to fuel other initiatives, such as smart greenhouses, to reach carbon-negative computing.

Founded in 2018, QScale is growing rapidly and is supported by $195M in financing for the initial phase of its Q01 Campus (Lévis, QC, Canada) from leading private and institutional investors such as Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. Upon the completion of its eight phases, this first campus will represent a total investment of $867M.

