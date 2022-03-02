"Broad and increased adoption of AI and HPC such as self-driving cars, biomedical research, and the metaverse generates exponential demand for computing. Hosting these very complex workloads is becoming an almost impossible challenge to solve for traditional data centers. QScale is the solution," said Martin Bouchard, QScale's president.

QScale's first campus is one of the few places in the world that has the flexibility to host power-intensive liquid-cooled racks of up to 100kW density while simultaneously being able to host more traditional air-cooled servers in the same environment.

"From day one, we designed QScale to be at the forefront of innovation to ensure that our customer deployments are future-proof while contributing to their transition to clean energy," concluded Bouchard.

Momentum for Liquid Cooling

Liquid-cooled computing will ultimately become critical to keep the latest and future generations of CPUs and GPUs within operating thermal ranges. The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to nearly triple by 2027, exceeding $8.3B according to a report by Research and Markets.

Supercomputer-Ready

QScale's Q01 Campus is designed to support a wide range of computing and cooling technologies for scalable and flexible deployments. Liquid solutions can include rear-door cooling (RDHx), direct liquid cooling (DLC), and immersive cooling. The concrete floors of the brand-new facility are built for very high loads, supporting the weight of tomorrow's supercomputers.

Operational by End of 2022

With the construction of the initial phase (12MW of IT capacity) well underway, Q01 Campus is on track to be fully commissioned and ready to host customers by the end of the year. The complete project (96MW of IT capacity; almost 1M sq. ft. of total building space) is powered by renewable energy and will integrate heat recovery initiatives.

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers for applications such as high-performance computing and machine learning. QScale's technology infrastructures help meet the growing computing/IT needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

Founded in 2018, QScale is growing rapidly and is supported by C$195M in financing for the initial phase of its Q01 Campus (Lévis, Quebec, Canada) from leading private and institutional investors such as Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. Upon the completion of its eight phases, this first campus will represent a total investment of C$867M.

QScale is a trademark of Fonds QScale S.E.C.

