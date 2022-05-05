Veilleux led the IT division at Dropbox from the ground up, developing the organization's first global strategic and centralized IT function enabling it to expand and scale prior to and after its IPO. She also was a key leader of the initiative that launched Dropbox's "Virtual First with Hubs" working model, bringing its virtual workplace to life through technology solutions. Veilleux previously served in a number of critical technology roles at multinational firms such as Apple, Salesforce, Mozilla and Franklin Templeton Investments.

"I'm thrilled to join QScale as a board member and help the company execute its long-term plan, accelerate its growth, and offer value for shareholders. I am looking forward to contributing to the successful momentum of this high-potential business," said Veilleux.

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers for applications such as high-performance computing and machine learning. QScale's technology infrastructures help meet the growing computing/IT needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

Founded in 2018, QScale is growing rapidly and is supported by C$195M in financing for the initial phase of its Q01 Campus (Lévis, Quebec, Canada) from leading private and institutional investors such as Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. Upon the completion of its eight phases, this first campus will represent a total investment of C$867M.

QScale is a trademark of Fonds QScale S.E.C.

Social media:

https://linkedin.com/company/qscale

https://twitter.com/QScale_ca

https://facebook.com/QScale.ca

SOURCE QScale

For further information: [email protected]