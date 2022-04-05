Before joining QScale, Mr. Labbé had been the Chief Financial Officer of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX) for the last five years and, among other positions, previously served as CFO and Corporate Secretary of LeddarTech Inc. and Medicago Inc. (TSX). He has over 30 years experience in progressive financial leadership roles in various industries. He also serves as Independent Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (NYSE/TSX). Mr. Labbé, in his role as senior financial officer, has participated in numerous strategic financing plans and in mergers and acquisitions totaling over C$1 billion in transactions. He is a member of the Quebec Chartered Professional Accountants Order, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

At QScale, Mr. Labbé will oversee financial strategy, investor relations, financial reporting, tax, treasury and risk management, as well as playing an instrumental role in the company's next phases of growth.

Martin Bouchard, QScale's President, commented, "Pierre has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking, and financial acumen. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our plan, scale our operations, and pursue our path to profitability. I am delighted to welcome Pierre to the QScale team."

"I am excited to step into the EVP, Finance role at QScale and continue to help the company execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth, and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the entire QScale team to build on the company's strong momentum and business fundamentals," said Mr. Labbé.

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers for applications such as high-performance computing and machine learning. QScale's technology infrastructures help meet the growing computing/IT needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

Founded in 2018, QScale is growing rapidly and is supported by C$195M in financing for the initial phase of its Q01 Campus (Lévis, Quebec, Canada) from leading private and institutional investors such as Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. Upon the completion of its eight phases, this first campus will represent a total investment of C$867M.

QScale is a trademark of Fonds QScale S.E.C.

