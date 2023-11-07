QNB Metals Appoints New Board Member

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - QNB Metals Inc. (CSE: TIM.X) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Bouchard as the Company's Director of the board effective November 7, 2023.

Until his retirement in June 2020, Mario Bouchard was assistant deputy minister for strategic industries and major economic projects at the Ministry of Economy and Innovation for around fifteen years. Previously, he held the position of Associate Deputy Minister of Energy for four years at the Ministry of Natural Resources. Finally, he worked at the Ministry of Finance for around twenty years, notably as assistant deputy minister responsible for state corporations and economic projects.

During his 42-year career within the government in economic-oriented positions for nearly four decades, Mr. Bouchard was involved in most of the major projects involving the financing of businesses by the government and the creation of state corporations and privatizations. In particular, he manages a billion-dollar investment fund intended primarily for the mining sector, which has enabled him to contribute to the financing of numerous mining projects in Quebec.

He was also responsible for the development of the main sectors of the Quebec economy, such as aerospace, health, information technology, transportation and aluminum. He has thus piloted several government strategies aimed at supporting the development of these sectors.

Holder of a bachelor's degree in economics and a diploma in administration (second cycle) from Laval University, Mr. Bouchard has been a member of boards of directors including that of Investissement Québec and La Financière Agricole.

Mr. Stephane Leblanc, President & CEO of QNB Metals, commented that both QNB Metals Executive team and Board of Directors were extremely pleased with this nomination as Mr. Bouchard will add strong skills and experience to the team on the strategic growth of the company.

About the Corporation

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of Nickel & Copper and salt projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE QNB Metals Inc.

For further information: Stéphane Leblanc, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]