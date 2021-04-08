QEII Foundation celebrates $600,000 gift from RBC Foundation, enabling greater access to e-mental health support tools in Nova Scotia

These evidence-based tools, including Therapy Assistance Online (TAO) and Mindwell, help individuals experiencing mild to moderate symptoms develop coping skills, manage stress, increase mindfulness and more.

This is one step forward for mental health care in Nova Scotia, and a way to offer immediate access to support tools that individuals otherwise wouldn't have.

Donors like RBC Foundation ensure these services are here to stay – and it is because of its support that these tools were developed and released so quickly – with initial platforms made available to the community in April 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7KJDSJL884



THE PLATFORMS AT A GLANCE

Therapy Assistance Online (TAO)

TAO uses artificial intelligence to ask targeted questions to users and recommend courses to clients. Course work helps clients achieve their goals – from increasing mindfulness, to managing stress, problem-solving and developing more helpful thinking patterns.



TAO has both self-guided and therapist-guided capabilities via video sessions.



TAO is proven to be as effective as in-person therapy for people experiencing mild to moderate spectrum disorders.



https://taoconnect.org/what_is_tao/ns/





Mindwell

With a focus on working professionals, Mindwell teaches mindfulness-based skills to help people become more focused, engaged and less stressed.



The Mindwell-U challenge is a self-guided 30 day challenge that helps clients work toward these goals.

https://app.mindwellu.com/novascotia





For a comprehensive overview of the tools available, visit MHAHelpNS.ca/tools

QUICK FACTS

Since the initial launch of Therapy Assistance Online (TAO) self-help in Nova Scotia , mental health teams at the QEII are expanding this program to include the therapist-guided version, which involves weekly video sessions with a licensed psychologist.





, mental health teams at the QEII are expanding this program to include the therapist-guided version, which involves weekly video sessions with a licensed psychologist. The launch of an e-mental health program in Nova Scotia is the first of its kind and provides an immediate, free option that otherwise wouldn't exist.





is the first of its kind and provides an immediate, free option that otherwise wouldn't exist. Nova Scotia partnered with the Mental Health Commission of Canada to take part in this health system transformation.





partnered with the Mental Health Commission of to take part in this health system transformation. The Nova Scotia e-mental health initiative is modeled after a successful program in St. John's, Newfoundland and is evidence-based, rooted in comprehensive research.





e-mental health initiative is modeled after a successful program in and is evidence-based, rooted in comprehensive research. E-mental health programming can be beneficial for people experiencing mild to moderate disorders.





Online services for mental health are expanding upon the mental health care toolbox. E-mental health services help provide the right level of care, at the right time. Those looking for self-help options, waiting for more intensive service or with limited access to practitioners in their home communities can benefit from free, immediate, care options – at their fingertips.





The tools offered are based on significant research and will continue to evolve and expand as mental health teams learn more about them.





With a fundraising goal of $720,000 , the QEII Foundation has $60,222 left to raise to complete the project – which will ensure these tools are here to stay.

QUOTES

"We are excited to take another step in our journey to make a tangible difference in mental health care for Nova Scotians, with donors like RBC Foundation driving real change. The need is urgent, with the pandemic magnifying the importance of services that can reach patients at home – from one end of the province to the other."

- Susan Mullin, President and CEO, QEII Foundation

"We are incredibly proud to partner with QEII Foundation on this initiative, which positions our province as a leader in virtual mental health service delivery. Technology-based programs like this will provide Nova Scotians, particularly youth and those living in rural communities, timely access to knowledge, supports and care when and where they need it."

- Chris Ronald, Regional President Atlantic Canada, RBC

"E-mental health services have been an important and positive option for those living with mild to moderate mental health and addictions concerns in Nova Scotia. Physical distancing is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but has left many feeling isolated, overwhelmed and stressed. These e-mental health services and supports are able to be tailored to each person's individual needs, and include interactive videos and tips, while providing flexibility and reach to support all Nova Scotians."

- Samantha Hodder, Senior Director, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health



ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

To access e-mental health services in Nova Scotia , visit MHAHelpNS.ca





, visit The Provincial Mental Health and Addictions crisis line is always available at 1 888 429 8167





The Mental Health and Addictions Intake line can be reached at 1 855 922 1122





To donate to the QEII Foundation's e-mental health campaign, visit QE2Foundation.ca/e-mentalhealth



