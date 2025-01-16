QEII Foundation launches first-of-its kind Health Equity Fund, supported by a million-dollar donation from Emera

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Empowered by a $1-million investment from Emera, the QEII Foundation has launched a Health Equity Fund – a Canadian first – to activate intentional solutions that will deliver more equitable health care, reflective of today's society.

The QEII Foundation's new Health Equity Fund will provide grants to health care leaders and researchers whose work is advancing health equity for populations across Nova Scotia. Administered through the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub, Emera's gift will guarantee funding at $200,000 annually for the next five years.

This fund is in direct response to the Health Equity Framework that Nova Scotia developed and released in July 2023 - the first provincial framework of its kind in Canada – which is a call to action to ensure that all Nova Scotians are treated with respect, free from racism or discrimination while receiving health care.

Health equity will be achieved when everyone, regardless of race, gender, language, or ability, can reach their full potential for health and well-being.

Expressions of interest for grants are now being accepted at QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund for projects under two award categories, the research stream and the innovation stream.

The research stream is for projects that will contribute to advancing knowledge and understanding of health equity, including initiatives focused on rigorous research, data collection, and analysis to equitable health care access and outcomes.

The innovation stream is for projects that involve creative and practical solutions aimed at improving health equity. These projects involve implementing or developing programs, tools, technologies, or approaches that directly address disparities and promote inclusive healthcare practices.

Applications for the QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund will be reviewed by a Community Advisory Board made up of individuals representing equity-deserving communities and those with demonstrated key expertise.

Driven by its community-based values, Emera's partnership with the QEII Foundation will help ignite new solutions for a more inclusive health care future.

This $1-million project is part of the QEII Foundation's $100-million We Are campaign to transform health care at and through the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Quotes

"The launch of Canada's first Health Equity Fund has the potential to deliver innovative new solutions and create a healthier and more equitable future for Nova Scotians. As an international company proudly headquartered in the province, we believe in supporting the communities where our employees live and work. Partnering with the QEII Foundation is reflective of our own journey towards creating an inclusive and equitable culture."

- Karen Hutt, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, Emera Inc

"At every stage of health care, from research to planning health services and delivering care, diverse perspectives are required. Truly examining all aspects of health care delivery requires an investment and a commitment for making our community stronger, more innovative, and more inclusive. We are extremely grateful to Emera for partnering with us to establish the QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund with their $1-million donation. Their investment will empower change, remove barriers, and fund solutions that ensure all Nova Scotians receive care grounded in inclusive practices. We have a vision that someday, health equity will just be standard of care. Until that day arrives, the QEII Foundation and Emera are committed to this work."

- Susan Mullin, president and CEO, QEII Foundation

"From day one, this fund has been rooted in our collective belief that increasing health equity at Nova Scotia Health was both an imperative, and our duty to all Nova Scotians. The QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund is grounded in the belief that truly inclusive, ethical health research benefits everyone. By prioritizing the healthcare needs of equity-deserving communities, we're not only taking meaningful action towards furthering health care and health research equity. We're also building stronger healthcare data, evidence, and programs at Nova Scotia Health that have the potential to transform health outcomes for all communities."

- Joshua Edward, manager, research development, Research, Innovation & Discovery, Nova Scotia Health





"This groundbreaking fund is a vital step toward addressing chronic health inequities facing some Nova Scotian individuals and communities- and ensuring that all Nova Scotians have access to health care that is not only state of the art, but also responsive to the unique strengths and needs of the communities and peoples they represent. By offering critical resources to support innovative healthcare solutions and amplify underrepresented voices, the QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund has the potential to transform our entire healthcare system into one that truly reflects the diversity of the populations we serve."

- San Patten, Committee Member, Community Advisory Board for QEII Foundation's Health Equity Fund

SOURCE QEII Foundation

Media Inquiries: Tanya MacLean, VP, Communications and Marketing, QEII Foundation, 902 489 5664 | [email protected]