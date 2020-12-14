QEII Foundation announces new chair holder in transplantation research

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The QEII Foundation is pleased to announce Dr. Karthik Tennankore as the new chair holder of the QEII Foundation Endowed Chair in Transplantation Research, for a five-year term.

This Chair was first established in 2013, thanks to funding from Roche Canada, RBC, and other QEII Foundation donors, and Dr. Tennankore is the second individual to hold this Chair position.

"As a nephrologist and innovative researcher in the field of nephrology and kidney transplantation, Dr. Tennankore brings a wealth of expertise to this esteemed position," says Susan Mullin, President & CEO of the QEII Foundation. "With ongoing clinical work in kidney transplantation and a nationally-collaborative research network in place, we are confident in Dr. Tennankore's ability to make significant contributions to transplantation research and care in Nova Scotia, through this appointment."

Over the next five years, Dr. Tennankore's research will aim to improve outcomes for organ transplant patients in Nova Scotia, while increasing evidence-informed decision-making among healthcare providers in this critical area of care. Applying extensive expertise in kidney transplantation to a wide variety of organ transplant procedures, his work will focus on three core areas, including:

developing machine-learning models to identify novel risk factors and combinations of risk factors for patient outcomes after transplantation—in partnership with Dalhousie's Faculty of Computer Science;

Faculty of Computer Science; incorporating measures of a patient's frailty into the transplant decision-making process in Nova Scotia , given new data distinguishing frailty from chronological age; and

, given new data distinguishing frailty from chronological age; and developing behavioural interventions to increase physical activity in post-transplant patients, for improved recovery and quality of life—in partnership with colleagues in the Department of Medicine.

"An organ transplant is a gift that can be life-changing"" says Dr. Tennankore. "However, we need better models to understand each patient's unique risks and vulnerabilities, as well as better strategies to provide patients with the tools they need post-transplant, in order to derive the maximum benefit. I look forward to collaborating with experts across the country through my work in this Chair, to improve outcomes for transplant recipients in Nova Scotia and beyond."

Dr. Tennankore is a nephrologist and associate professor at Dalhousie University, in the Department of Medicine at the QEII Health Sciences Centre. He completed an undergraduate degree at Queen's University, a Medical Degree through the University of Western Ontario, and an Internal Medicine residency and Nephrology fellowship through Dalhousie University. He then completed a Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from Harvard University.

